What Dante Stills and Josh Chandler-Semedo Returning Means for WVU

Through all the bad news over the past couple of weeks with guys transferring out of the program, WVU head coach Neal Brown received a couple of pleasant surprises with the return of linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo and defensive lineman Dante Stills.

The NCAA is allowing all athletes that played during the 2020 season an extra year of eligibility due to complications of the pandemic. This gives guys like Stills and Chandler-Semedo an extra opportunity to improve their draft stock and also leave WVU on a high note. Losing 18-6 to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl isn't how these guys, or anyone, would like to go out.

Prior to the bowl game, Stills told media that he was undecided on his future but made it a note that if he didn't get enough interest from the NFL that he would take it personal and take his game to another level in 2022.

"I've still got to figure that out. I'm still thinking. It's going to be personal because I know in my four years I've done some damage. But if it wasn't good enough then I got to step it up. It's going to be very personal if I have to come back. I wouldn't care [to come back]. That's just an extra offseason to be in the weight room to get stronger, faster. I'm taking it day by day and I'll weigh it all out after this game."

More importantly, their return gives West Virginia a chance of having one of the best front sevens in the Big 12 Conference. This now means they return all three starters along the defensive line - Taijh Alston, Akheem Mesidor, and Stills plus four linebackers with starting experience - Exree Loe, Jared Bartlett, Lance Dixon, and Josh Chandler-Semedo.

For a team that will be ushering in a new starting quarterback, starting running back, and has lost its top receiver to the portal, you need to have a stingy defense that can keep you in games and even win you some as well. With Chandler-Semedo returning, it avoids having a huge hole in the middle of the defense. The Mountaineers are already thin on depth and experience at linebacker so it also gives the coaching staff an extra year to build up that room to a point where they feel comfortable with it.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.