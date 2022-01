Cub Swanson is serious about dropping from featherweight to bantamweight for his next fight. And if he does, then ‘Killer’ wants to meet a fellow veteran. Fresh off of a first-round technical knockout of Darren Elkins at UFC Vegas 45, Swanson spoke at his post-fight press conference and hinted at the potential move. When asked about an ideal opponent, Swanson mentioned Urijah Faber, who has been recently mulling over a return to competition following his retirement.

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO