John Rhys Plumlee enters transfer portal

Ole Miss quarterback-turned-receiver John Rhys Plumlee will now look for a new home.

OXFORD – Ole Miss junior John Rhys Plumlee, the fan favorite quarterback/wide receiver and outfielder, has entered his name into the transfer portal, Plumlee announced on Twitter on Monday morning.

Plumlee starred at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg before bursting onto the scene as a true freshman quarterback in 2019 under the direction of offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez’s spread-option attack. He rushed for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns that year, and his 113.7 yards rushing per game was eighth in the entire country. He also threw four touchdown passes that season.

Following the departure of head coach Matt Luke and Rodriguez, Matt Corral took over as quarterback under Lane Kiffin and soared, throwing 49 touchdown passes the last two seasons with a seventh-place Heisman Trophy finish in 2021.

Corral’s stardom relegated Plumlee to a minimal role under center, as he attempted just eight passes the last two seasons and totaled 167 yards on the ground. Plumlee moved to wide receiver for the 2021 Outback Bowl and had ups and downs at the position in 2021. But he seemed to come on strong late in the year when injuries to the wide receiver corps forced him into a more prominent role.

Plumlee had a career receiving day against Liberty, catching seven passes for 110 yards in the Rebels’ win.

Plumlee also saw success on the baseball field, hitting .267 with a home run, seven stolen bases and seven runs batted in last season.

Regardless of how much he played in recent years, Plumlee was always among the most popular Rebels, receiving loud applause at Saturday's Sugar Bowl when his named was announced in the stadium.

Because of his popularity around the state, Plumlee has been a beneficiary of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. He has deals with the Oxford Creamery and Craddock Oil/Blue Sky, among several others.