Starting the Year With an Icy Swim

As the calendar year moved into 2022, winter-swimming enthusiasts took part in multiple events, including Coney Island’s Polar Bear Plunge, Edinburgh’s Loony Dook, and several Christmas Day swims and New Year’s Day dips. Many of these organized events returned this year after being on hiatus last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Gathered below are recent images of chilly fun being had at lakes and beaches across the Northern Hemisphere.

People leave the water after participating in a traditional New Year's Day swim at Blackrock Diving Tower during severe wind, in Galway, Ireland, on January 1, 2022. # Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

Loony Dook swimmers take to the waters of the Firth of Forth in South Queensferry, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland, on January 1, 2022, as they celebrate the new year with an icy dip. # Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty

Members of a local winter-swimming club take part in festive bathing in the icy waters of Boyarskoye lake outside Tomsk, Russia, on December 26, 2021. # Taisiya Vorontsova / Reuters

Participants, dressed in costumes, run into the North Sea as they participate in the New Year's Dip charity fundraising event in South Bay, Scarborough, in northeast England, on January 1, 2022. # Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty

Participants wear costumes as they splash in the North Sea during the New Year's Dip charity fundraising event in South Bay. # Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty

Participants enjoy the Christmas Day swim across the harbor on December 25, 2021, in Weymouth, England. About 450 swimmers were watched by thousands of people lining the harbor to witness this annual Weymouth & Portland Lions Club event. # Finnbarr Webster / Getty

People run during the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, in New York City's Brooklyn borough, on January 1, 2022. # Stephanie Keith / Getty

A man bathes in an ice hole during the annual New Year's swim in a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, on January 1, 2022. # Mindaugas Kulbis / AP

People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Calais, France, on January 1, 2022. # Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

Three girls dressed as bunches of grapes jump for their friend as they enjoy the Lyme Lunge New Year's Day swim on January 1, 2022, in Lyme Regis, England. The Lyme Lunge, organized by the Lyme Regis Rotary Club, has become an annual tradition in which hundreds of swimmers wear costumes to raise money for charity.

A group of people take a New Year's Day dip at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on January 1, 2022. # Andrew Chin / Getty

People march to the beach to plunge during the first swim of the year at M Street Beach in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 1, 2022. Plungers joined in with the L Street Brownies, a group that has been swimming year-round almost every day, no matter the weather, for more than a hundred years, for the first swim of the year.

A group of revelers wearing New Year's hats and glasses run into the water as hundreds of people take to the 44-degree-Fahrenheit ocean water at M Street Beach in Boston. # Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty

A woman takes her first swim of the year during the New Year's celebrations at Carcavelos beach in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, on January 1, 2022. # Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty

Winter swimmers take part in a traditional Christmas swimming event in the partially frozen Orankesee lake in Berlin, Germany, on December 25, 2021. # Markus Schreiber / AP

A man bathes in an ice hole in the Neva River in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 28, 2021. The temperature in Saint Petersburg was –7 Celsius (19 Fahrenheit). # Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

People take a dip in a lake in subfreezing temperatures in Warsaw, Poland, on December 26, 2021. # Czarek Sokolowski / AP

A family takes a dip in the North Sea on January 2, 2022, in Wassenaar, the Netherlands. # Michel Porro / Getty

