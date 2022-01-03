ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting the Year With an Icy Swim

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago

As the calendar year moved into 2022, winter-swimming enthusiasts took part in multiple events, including Coney Island’s Polar Bear Plunge, Edinburgh’s Loony Dook, and several Christmas Day swims and New Year’s Day dips. Many of these organized events returned this year after being on hiatus last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Gathered below are recent images of chilly fun being had at lakes and beaches across the Northern Hemisphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A97Pe_0dbiRl8H00
People leave the water after participating in a traditional New Year's Day swim at Blackrock Diving Tower during severe wind, in Galway, Ireland, on January 1, 2022. # Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRy6t_0dbiRl8H00
Loony Dook swimmers take to the waters of the Firth of Forth in South Queensferry, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland, on January 1, 2022, as they celebrate the new year with an icy dip. # Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6nu9_0dbiRl8H00
Members of a local winter-swimming club take part in festive bathing in the icy waters of Boyarskoye lake outside Tomsk, Russia, on December 26, 2021. # Taisiya Vorontsova / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOB0V_0dbiRl8H00
Participants, dressed in costumes, run into the North Sea as they participate in the New Year's Dip charity fundraising event in South Bay, Scarborough, in northeast England, on January 1, 2022. # Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezOt1_0dbiRl8H00
Participants wear costumes as they splash in the North Sea during the New Year's Dip charity fundraising event in South Bay. # Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDGgl_0dbiRl8H00
Participants enjoy the Christmas Day swim across the harbor on December 25, 2021, in Weymouth, England. About 450 swimmers were watched by thousands of people lining the harbor to witness this annual Weymouth & Portland Lions Club event. # Finnbarr Webster / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vODt_0dbiRl8H00
People run during the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, in New York City's Brooklyn borough, on January 1, 2022. # Stephanie Keith / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvQ8b_0dbiRl8H00
A man bathes in an ice hole during the annual New Year's swim in a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, on January 1, 2022. # Mindaugas Kulbis / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ji5w5_0dbiRl8H00
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Calais, France, on January 1, 2022. # Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzoYq_0dbiRl8H00
Three girls dressed as bunches of grapes jump for their friend as they enjoy the Lyme Lunge New Year's Day swim on January 1, 2022, in Lyme Regis, England. The Lyme Lunge, organized by the Lyme Regis Rotary Club, has become an annual tradition in which hundreds of swimmers wear costumes to raise money for charity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ChPT_0dbiRl8H00
A group of people take a New Year's Day dip at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on January 1, 2022. # Andrew Chin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBZfE_0dbiRl8H00
People march to the beach to plunge during the first swim of the year at M Street Beach in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 1, 2022. Plungers joined in with the L Street Brownies, a group that has been swimming year-round almost every day, no matter the weather, for more than a hundred years, for the first swim of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QYjq_0dbiRl8H00
A group of revelers wearing New Year's hats and glasses run into the water as hundreds of people take to the 44-degree-Fahrenheit ocean water at M Street Beach in Boston. # Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAyTb_0dbiRl8H00
A woman takes her first swim of the year during the New Year's celebrations at Carcavelos beach in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, on January 1, 2022. # Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tb5h0_0dbiRl8H00
Winter swimmers take part in a traditional Christmas swimming event in the partially frozen Orankesee lake in Berlin, Germany, on December 25, 2021. # Markus Schreiber / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4amc_0dbiRl8H00
A man bathes in an ice hole in the Neva River in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 28, 2021. The temperature in Saint Petersburg was –7 Celsius (19 Fahrenheit). # Dmitri Lovetsky / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFN9s_0dbiRl8H00
People take a dip in a lake in subfreezing temperatures in Warsaw, Poland, on December 26, 2021. # Czarek Sokolowski / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297TQP_0dbiRl8H00
A family takes a dip in the North Sea on January 2, 2022, in Wassenaar, the Netherlands. # Michel Porro / Getty

