TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss men’s tennis received the No. 18 ITA Team Ranking in the opening poll of the winter/spring 2022 season as released on Wednesday. Head Coach Toby Hansson and the Ole Miss Rebels received the No. 18 overall team ranking after a strong fall 2021 season. The new team rankings are the first of the 2021-22 calendar season as the fall season solely recognizes individual rankings. The Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll is decided by the votes of the 12 ITA Region Chairs on the ITA National Ranking Committee.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO