It’s been nearly 20 years since Halle Berry won the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball. For the Bruised director, it’s been a sobering experience as the only Black woman to receive the honor. While many have been nominated since her historic win, none have reached the mountaintop like Berry. In recent years, the Oscar winner has taken her career into her hands. She seemed to be inspired by Hollywood’s next generation to take that leap. One rising Hollywood star the John Wick: Chapter 3 star had her eye on is Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Zendaya. In speaking about the rising star, Berry made a bold prediction about the Euphoria star’s career.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO