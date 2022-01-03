ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron evades immunity better than Delta, Danish study finds

By Reuters Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Jan 3 (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant is better at circumventing vaccinated peoples’ immunity than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, helping explain why Omicron is spreading more rapidly. Since the discovery of the heavily mutated Omicron variant in November,...

healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
beckershospitalreview.com

Omicron infection boosts immunity against delta, early study suggests

Infection with the highly transmissible omicron COVID-19 variant may lead to a fourfold increase in protection against the delta strain, according to early study findings from the Africa Health Research Institute published Dec. 28. The preliminary study included 13 people, seven of whom were vaccinated. Using plasma samples from participants,...
dallassun.com

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Sapporo [Japan], January 2 (ANI): A new study has identified a key mechanism used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to evade host immune systems. The research is published in the 'Nature Communications Journal'. Researchers in Japan and the United States have found SARS-CoV-2 can knock out an important molecular pathway linked...
The Independent

Scientists creating ‘risky’ self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns

Scientists in the US and Europe are creating “risky” self-spreading viruses in the hope of developing viral vaccines, a new paper has warned.The paper, written by an international team of academics led by King’s College London, warns the research could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet.According to the paper, scientists are currently attempting to modify the viruses in the lab to spread easily between hosts.The scientists hope the viruses could be used like insecticides to protect crops, or even used like a vaccine to spread immunity from one host to another.The authors, led by Dr Filippa Lentzos, of the Department...
TheDailyBeast

Omicron Infection Seems to Help Protect People From Delta Too, Study Finds

The mega-mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus could displace the Delta variant that swept around the globe earlier this year, according to the results of a new study from scientists in South Africa. According to Reuters, the study shows that people who were infected with Omicron— especially those who were vaccinated—appear to develop better immunity to the Delta variant as well as Omicron. The results are “consistent with Omicron displacing the Delta variant, since it can elicit immunity which neutralizes Delta making re-infection with Delta less likely,” the report stated. That could be good news if, as some studies have shown, Omicron causes less severe disease. “If so, then the incidence of COVID-19 severe disease would be reduced and the infection may shift to become less disruptive to individuals and society,” the scientists wrote. Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute, wrote Monday: “This will help push Delta out.” However, the study only covered a small number of people, and it has not yet been peer-reviewed.
Phramalive.com

Omicron estimated to be 95.4% of coronavirus variants in U.S. – CDC

(Reuters) – The Omicron variant was estimated to be 95.4% of the coronavirus strains circulating in the United States as of Jan. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. The variant has swiftly spread across the country since its detection on Dec. 1,...
Phramalive.com

Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ – WHO

(Reuters) – The more infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorised as “mild”, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday. Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said early studies showed...
MSNBC

Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’

The United States is averaging more than 400,000 new cases of coronavirus a day, thanks to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Laurie Garrett tells Lawrence, “The real problem is that you can be fully vaccinated, not even have symptoms but you can be a carrier who can pass virus to others.”Jan. 4, 2022.
ajmc.com

Flu May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Parkinson Disease, Danish Study Finds

A case-control study from Denmark suggests that having influenza may increase the risk of Parkinson disease more than a decade later. Researchers recently published findings that add to previous evidence that having the flu may lead to a higher risk for Parkinson disease (PD) more than 10 years later. Whether...
The Independent

Worldwide dementia cases set to triple by 2050, study says

The number of worldwide dementia cases is set to triple within the next three decades, according to new research.The Global Burden of Disease study estimates that a total of 153 million people across the globe will be living with the condition by 2050 - up from 57 million in 2019.Published in The Lancet, the research says that population growth and an increase in people living longer will be primarily responsible for this trend.It also examined four risk factors associated with dementia - smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education - to assess how they will drive the prevalence of...
Phramalive.com

Vaccines company Valneva sticks to goal of COVID vaccine approvals in Q1

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Speciality vaccines company Valneva (VLS.PA) said it was keeping its previous timetable on clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with regulatory approvals targeted in the first quarter of this year. “We continue to believe that our inactivated vaccine candidate...
