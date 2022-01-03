ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Embrace life in the new year

By kfox Author email
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Hard to believe isn’t it? It’s been two...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeleyan Online

For the New Year, Try Imagining Your Best Possible Life

When I was in my late 20s, I was living in Santa Barbara and wondering about the course of my life. I had a job that was interesting enough, but it came with a terrible boss who actively sabotaged my work. I’d been in a few serious relationships, but none of them panned out. I’d enjoyed working at a university, but hoped to use my science background more and, perhaps, tap into my creativity. I wanted something different, possibly even a new town. But I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted or how to get there.
LIFESTYLE
News Channel Nebraska

Keeping Up with New Habits and Building New Habits into your Life for the New Year

Originally Posted On: https://notedexapp.com/blog/keeping-up-with-new-habits. Almost all New Year resolutions fail after January 1st. This is usually because people try to change too many things at once, or they don’t have a good plan for how to stick to their resolution. That’s why it’s important to establish good habit formation techniques this New Year.
LIFESTYLE
KWQC

A local certified life coach gives advice on New Year’s resolutions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The clock is officially ticking as people have less than 24 hours to figure out a New Years resolution. Certified Life Coach Shauna Carter with Life, Skills and Connections in the Quad Cities, went over a few misconceptions about picking a resolution. Carter says people believe...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
vivaglammagazine.com

How to Bring Sustainability into Your Life this New Year

As you know, it is vital to take care of the environment. The reason is not only because it supplies us with our needs, like food. We should take care of the environment for the future generations, as well. As such, the New Year is one of the best times to start thinking of mother nature. One way to do this is to bring sustainability into your life. To give you a better view, here are some ways to live sustainably this New Year.
ENVIRONMENT
realsport101.com

The Sims 5 Should Embrace the Surprises of Everyday Life

We're still awaiting concrete news on The Sims 5. We know it's coming, but we don't know anything about how it'll look or when it might release. However, that doesn't stop us or the Sims community talking about what we'd like to see from it. Multiplayer, more realistic graphics, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
SPY

These Toasty Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Fingers Warm No Matter How Cold It Is

It’s that time of year again when the air gets chilly, the days get shorter, and all of our extremities have to work extra hard to stay warm. Wearing wool socks, winter gloves and warm beanies can help keep the extreme ends of your body from losing extraneous heat, but there are also convenient portable devices that can help generate heat and keep things toasty. We’re talking, of course, about hand warmers. Read More: Don’t Miss a Single Text, Tweet or Story With the Best Touchscreen Gloves The best hand warmers are a cheap, simple and easy way to keep your fingers...
ELECTRONICS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Life coach encourages new approach to new year's resolutions

With every new year comes a new set of goals. But Debbie Cockreham, owner of Living Positively on Purpose Counseling and Life Coaching, wants to change the average approach to New Year’s resolutions. She still recommends you apply the fundamentals of building a habit first, however. A successful New...
FITNESS
psychreg.org

Start Your New Year Right: Refocus to Live a Moment of Your Life

It is undeniable that what we have now is a fast phasing life. One moment it feels just a start of something new, and in a snap, the moment already waves its goodbye to us. Sometimes, we forget to cherish the moment we live, live in the present, and take what we have taken for granted.
YOGA
Nintendo Life

Editorial: Happy New Year From Everyone At Nintendo Life

The future has arrived, still waiting on hoverboards. Welcome to the future! Yes, we've finally got through '2020: Part Deux' and we're now securely lodged in 2022 — the first year since the millennium that has three of the same number in it. *Waits for everyone to confirm that that is indeed correct*...
VIDEO GAMES
American Songwriter

Folk-Rock Trio, Mumford & Sons, Embrace the New Year in the Buff with Cheeky Polar Plunge

British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons left 2021 behind and rang in the New Year together. They also left a few other things behind. In a boisterous declaration—”Happy New Year from the lads!”—the musical trio ran from the camera before diving into the ocean wearing only their birthday suits. Embracing the true nature of a polar plunge, the band delighted their nearly 900 thousand Instagram followers with documentation of their icy dip. The puns poured in the comment section with a few standouts like “Mumford and Buns,” “Happy Nude Year,” and “Cheeky.”
MUSIC
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy