In light of new pandemic challenges, colleges and universities across the nation are continuing to revise their safety guidelines. It has now been two years since COVID-19 first broke out and the world was plunged into an unprecedented period of social isolation to combat the rapid spread of the virus. In the interim, new strains of COVID-19 known as the delta variant and omicron variant have complicated the return to normalcy. Amid more contagious virus strains and vaccine hesitancy, it is imperative for colleges to require that students receive their main round of vaccinations; in the event that students cannot take the vaccine, schools need to administer tests efficiently and consistently.

