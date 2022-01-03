ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Settlement Agreement Between Epstein and Accuser Made Public in Prince Andrew Case

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - A 2009 settlement agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who...

Samantha Miles-Freeman
5d ago

So let me get this straight, Epstein has the power to make legal deals for “unnamed” people who are not part of the lawsuit at the time? Sounds pretty fishy to me 🤔

Philly Pete
4d ago

So this hooker got paid half a million to keep her mouth shut, and now she broke the agreement? Doesn't that mean she has to return the whole half million?

BBC will look into Alan Dershowitz appearance on Ghislaine Maxwell Segment

On Wednesday evening, BBC viewers heard from American lawyer Alan Dershowitz about the guilty verdict in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted that day of helping billionaire Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls. What they were not appraised of was that Dershowitz had helped defend...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS

