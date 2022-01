Anne Arundel County, Maryland, is enacting its indoor mask mandate starting Friday at noon as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that he signed Executive Order #56 on Twitter: “I hoped we were done with government mandates in our response to COVID, but the current rate of spread and hospitalization is not sustainable, for our hospitals, our schools, our public safety agencies, or our businesses. Masks slow the spread, and it’s time to put them back on.”

