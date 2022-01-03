Best Live Session Online Therapy

West Suburban Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Occupational Therapy, MS Virtual Information Session. For some people, life is full of challenges. Some are developmental. Some are medical. Some are related to a person's mental health, social disadvantages or even aging. But occupational therapy services can help them to maximize their independence, satisfaction and participation in their everyday life activities. Join Lewis University's graduate admission counselor, Nancy Wiksten, and Dr. Susan Charnley, program director, for an information session where they'll walk you through the admission process and tell you how their fully accredited program can prepare solution-oriented, critical thinkers like yourself to enjoy a potentially rewarding career as an occupational therapist.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO