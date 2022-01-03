ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group against COVID-19 mandates to protest in DC

By Heather Hamilton
S upporters of Defeat the Mandates, D.C. are expected to gather on the National Mall later this month as part of a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

On Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m., the newly formed group will gather for the first time at the Washington Monument to walk to the Lincoln Memorial, where musicians, doctors, journalists, pro athletes, and actors will be speaking and performing.

A detailed list of speakers, performers, and attendees has yet to be released.

Defeat the Mandates, D.C. is calling the march a homecoming where people of all kinds come together against mandates the group calls “un-American.”

“Stop the mass firings. Stop segregating by vaccination status. Stop calling Americans ‘unpatriotic’ for making a personal medical choice,” the group’s webpage states.

The protest comes as President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate is headed for the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, the White House requested that the Supreme Court uphold the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate for U.S. employers with 100 or more workers.

The Supreme Court is also set to hear arguments on Jan. 7 over a federal vaccine mandate for workers at hospitals that receive government funds.

Several business groups and Republican-led states are seeking to end the mandates.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted her praise Sunday for a Louisiana federal judge who blocked Biden's vaccine mandate for the Head Start program in 24 states on Saturday. On Friday, a Texas judge blocked the federal Head Start early childhood program from requiring employees or students in the state to wear masks or be vaccinated to attend or teach in the program.


If the Supreme Court does not move to bring down the mandates, hospital workers would risk losing their jobs unless they comply and get vaccinated, while enforcement of the OSHA vaccine-or-test mandate would begin on Feb. 9, requiring employees of large businesses to either be fully vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. Businesses not in compliance may be subject to fines up to $14,000 per violation.

More than two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in Wuhan, China, the virus has spread across the globe, leading to 290 million recorded infections and more than 5.4 million related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University .

