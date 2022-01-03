ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JNPO: MMA year in review - Q4 2021

Cover picture for the articleAs always, this is a free show. Just click the red button below to listen. The annual Josh Nason's Punch-Out four-part series looking back at the year in MMA comes to an end with October, November and December 2021. In the finale,...

Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for current UFC champion Charles Oliveira

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for Charles Oliveira and shared his thoughts on a McGregor-Oliveira matchup:. “If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira. Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen. Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Ciryl Gane acknowledges Francis Ngannou, ‘I’ve never seen anyone as powerful’

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou will battle in just over two weeks time at UFC 270 from Anaheim, Calif., and the victor will be crowned the undisputed UFC Heavyweight champion. Appropriately, the anticipation has really started building quickly as the days until the event dwindle, but a great deal of the drama revolves around Ngannou and ex-coach Fernand Lopez, rather than “The Predator’s” actual opponent.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MMA Fighter Radek Roušal’s Debut Halted Over Nazi Tattoos

One MMA fighter will not be competing for an organization due to some controversial tattoos. Radek Roušal was scheduled to make his pro debut for Oktagon, a Czech promotion. That plan has gone awry as promotional officials discovered that Rousal has a tattoo of Adolf Hitler on his right hand among other neo-nazi tattoos.
UFC
The Independent

‘I’m willing to reduce my ask’: Jake Paul revises UFC contract proposal to Dana White

Jake Paul has revised his proposal to Dana White over a potential UFC fight.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, having previously outpointed the 39-year-old and also stopped ex-UFC star Ben Askren.After his most recent win against Woodley, Paul urged UFC president White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts to box him. Paul has since turned his focus to securing a mixed martial arts fight against Masvidal in the UFC, however, telling White he will retire from boxing to take part in such...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen: ‘Khabib was telling the truth!’ ‘The American Gangster’ recalls Gaethje armbar incident

Chael Sonnen has backed up Khabib Nurmagomedov’s story of what went down at the end of his infamous retirement fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib submitted ‘the Highlight’ with a triangle choke in the second round. The Dagestani had the opportunity to finish the fight with an armbar but later admitted that he switched to the triangle because didn’t want to break Gaethje’s arm in front of his parents who were in attendance.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul’s ‘private’ drug test results leaked by overseas outlet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were both drug tested by Florida Athletic Commission for their cruiserweight rematch last month in Tampa, a bout “The Problem Child” finished by way of sixth-round knockout. Watch the devastating finish here. “Both fighters submitted to a urinalysis prior to the bout,” the...
TAMPA, FL
mmanews.com

Pimblett: If Oliveira Can Do That To Poirier, So Can I

Rising UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett says Charles Oliveira‘s victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 has given him the confidence that he could do the same in a fight against “The Diamond.”. Having joined the UFC roster in 2021, Pimblett now has the privilege of having a...
