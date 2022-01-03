JNPO: MMA year in review - Q4 2021

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for Charles Oliveira and shared his thoughts on a McGregor-Oliveira matchup:. “If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira. Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen. Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t.”

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO