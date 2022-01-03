JNPO: MMA year in review - Q4 2021

Jake Paul has revised his proposal to Dana White over a potential UFC fight.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, having previously outpointed the 39-year-old and also stopped ex-UFC star Ben Askren.After his most recent win against Woodley, Paul urged UFC president White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts to box him. Paul has since turned his focus to securing a mixed martial arts fight against Masvidal in the UFC, however, telling White he will retire from boxing to take part in such...
