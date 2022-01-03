ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Winsted housing survey in need of public input

By Emily M. Olson
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTED — A steering committee focused on affordable housing has issued a survey and is asking for public input, with results due by Jan. 7. The anonymous survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WinstedHousing. Paper copies are available at Town Manager Josh Kelly’s office in town hall. The...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Torrington to receive brownfield grants for projects

TORRINGTON — Governor Ned Lamont announced today that his administration is awarding approximately $17.9 million in state grants to 13 cities and towns. Torrington is expected to receive $3 million to help with the costs of remediating blighted parcels within the city to put them back into productive use, according to a statement.
TORRINGTON, CT
Hartford Courant

Glastonbury school superintendent seeks 3.8% increase

Citing pivots in the past, present, and future due to COVID-19, Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman proposed a spending plan of $117.9 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year - a 3.8% increase over the current year. The theme of the presentation, Bookman said, is called “Building Bridges That Last.” “We certainly have had our share of obstacles over the past year and a half,” Bookman said. ...
GLASTONBURY, CT
wfxg.com

Augusta Fire/EMA seeks public input on Hazard Mitigation Plan

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta-Richmond County and the Cities of Blythe and Hephzibah have prepared an updated Hazard Mitigation Plan and are seeking the public’s input. According to Augusta-Richmond County Fire/EMA, the updated plan seeks to protect the people and property of the county from the effects of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

A look at COVID in Fairfield by the numbers

FAIRFIELD — The school and health departments had a challenging year in 2021, while the town also hit a number of milestones connected to COVID-19. First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick highlighted a few of those in her end-of-the-year newsletter. Here’s a look at COVID by the numbers in Fairfield for...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Uprise RI

Clara Hardy: Public housing in Rhode Island needs a complete overhaul

As a social worker who has spent over 20 years doing home-based counseling with people who mostly live in public housing it has become quite clear to me that the current approach to housing has severe negative side-effects. First, there has been a disinvestment in public housing creating a backlog in maintenance in such housing resulting in unhealthy conditions for residents. My clients regularly see infestation of roaches, rats, and the infiltration of mold (see image below from one of my clients apartment) in these apartments which results in high rates of asthma and other poor health outcomes.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rcgov.org

City, Regional Group Seeks Public Input on Transit Development Plan

RAPID CITY, SD—Rapid Transit System (RTS) and the Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) are seeking public input on the community’s future transit plan. The transit study addresses current service gaps and opportunities for enhancing service if additional operating funds can be identified. Both Rapid Transit System and the Rapid City MPO have partnered to update the transit plan, which is available for review and comment at https://www.rtstransitplan.com . The public can also meet with the transit plan study team and learn more about the recommendations and provide in-person input at two public sessions. The sessions are scheduled for next Wednesday, January 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rapid Transit System Center at 333 Sixth Street and 4-6 p.m. in the Community Room of City Hall, 300 Sixth Street.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Land Use#Housing Developments#Elderly People#Winsted#Town#The Board Of Selectmen#Cog
max983.net

Public Input Sought on Bremen Swimming Pool Project, Master Park Plan

The Bremen Park and Recreation Board members and the Bremen Aquatics Committee are looking for public input for an upcoming swimming pool project. The town received funding through the Marshall County Crossroads Regional Stellar Communities Initiative to renovate or replace the pool at Sunnyside Park. The park board and committee members have put together a survey for members of the Bremen community and surrounding communities to gather comments about a future aquatics facility.
BREMEN, IN
oc-breeze.com

Public workshop to be held for Garden Grove community input of redistricting process

The City invites the community to attend a public workshop to provide input on the Garden Grove City Council election district map for the 2020 Census redistricting process. The workshop will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center A Room, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The public workshop will be facilitated by David Ely from Compass Demographics.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
williamsonherald.com

Historic Zoning Commission to receive public input over Franklin Grove

The Franklin Historic Zoning Commission will vote on whether or not to recommend the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission’s approval of the highly controversial plans for Franklin Grove at a meeting Monday evening at City Hall. The HZC will hear comments from the general public, concerned neighbors groups and the...
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KELOLAND TV

Brookings asks residents to participate in housing survey

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings is hoping to better understand the housing needs for its residents. People are invited to participate in a regional housing study survey for the City of Brookings, Brookings County and the Brookings Economic Development Corporation. The goal is to figure out...
BROOKINGS, SD
advocatemag.com

Redistricting meetings start this week. Public input is welcome

Redistricting meetings, which are open to the public, begin this week. Every 10 years, when the U.S. Census data is released, the Dallas City Council-appointed Redistricting Commission meets to redraw district lines. The committee recommends a districting plan based on population changes, but the public’s input is also gathered in...
DALLAS, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County officials want public input for land use planning

The Baldwin County Commission's Planning and Zoning Department, along with consultants from Design Workshop, will be kicking off a countywide Long-Range Land Use Planning Process this month. This process will help provide valuable public input as Baldwin County strategizes to address future growth within the county. 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 i𝐧𝐩𝐮𝐭 s𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Lebanon-Express

Public input sought for Corvallis local option levy

Corvallis school board members are seeking public input on funding priorities as they prepare to draft the language for the renewal of the current local option levy. The levy will be on the May ballot. The local option levy, which has been renewed twice since 2006, contributes to about 10%...
CORVALLIS, OR
Register Citizen

3,500 free COVID tests to go to high-priority Middletown groups

MIDDLETOWN — The city has received 3,500 at-home COVID test kits from the state health department, but none of them will be distributed to the general public. The state and the city are “aggressively pursuing other means to procure sufficient testing supplies to provide to residents. We hope these will be arriving soon,” Mayor Ben Florsheim said Monday.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy