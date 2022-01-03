Bethel and Grafton looking to hire new head football coaches

Two formerly successful Peninsula-area football programs that have fallen on hard times of late are looking for new head coaches.

Bethel’s Creighton Incorminias and Grafton’s Errold Cobbins have departed after coaching three seasons each at their respective programs. Both job openings were posted in December, and the schools are accepting applications for a new coach.

The latest vacancies leave Grafton, Bethel, Hampton, Grassfield, Great Bridge, Indian River and Landstown searching for new coaches. Norcom had an opening until the Greyhounds filled it with Anthony Hawkins.

Bethel, which won three state championships from 1974 to 1992, went 4-6 this past season — the Bruins’ most victories since going 6-5 in 2016 — the highlight being a 7-0 win over Hampton city rival Kecoughtan. Under Incorminias, the Bruins were 8-15 in two full seasons, plus the season shortened to three games by COVID-19 concerns.

Incorminias returned to Bethel after years as an assistant coach at York High, where he was the offensive coordinator, which followed a short stint as Gloucester’s head coach. A standout for Bethel in the early-to-mid-1980s under Dennis Kozlowski, who guided the Bruins to those three state championships, Incorminias had hoped to restore the program’s winning tradition.

He said he saw hopeful signs this season in a young team that included numerous freshman and sophomore starters. He is disappointed he will not be around to see them flourish.

“I was told we were going in a different direction,” Incorminias said. “It’s disheartening in that we were talented but young, and not having a JV season (in the spring) hurt us because most of our kids were still playing rec league and we had very limited varsity experience.

“I’m disappointed that we’re not able to finish what we started. I was very pleased with how the kids handled things and fought, and although the inexperience sometimes showed, I was very excited about what the future held.”

Incorminias said he’ll “recharge his batteries” and see what the future holds for him. He is grateful for getting the opportunity to return to his alma mater and coach.

“It was truly an honor, something I always thought about and had pleasure doing,” he said. “Bethel is a special place.”

Like Bethel, Grafton has not had a winning season since 2016, when it went 9-3 and upset Smithfield in a Class 4 Region A quarterfinal, then almost upset Lafayette in a semifinal. The drop-off since has been steep as the Clippers have lost 41 of 45 games — with one of the four victories coming via forfeit.

The Clippers have gone 2-23 since hiring former Tabb Middle School coach Cobbins in 2019. Both victories came against Denbigh.

“I appreciate the opportunity afforded me — great kids,” Cobbins said. “The program and kids have a lot of potential.

“Obviously (I) wish we could have done more to rebuild. I wish the school, program and mostly the kids nothing but the best moving forward.”