Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company

By Paul R. La Monica
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — Apple has reached yet another major milestone. The iPhone maker topped a market value of $3 trillion Monday — the first publicly traded company ever to be worth that much. Shares of Apple (AAPL) were briefly up about 3% to a new...

BGR.com

AirPods Pro 2: What to expect from Apple’s next high-end buds

The standard AirPods are solid headphones, but those that want a tighter fit and premium features like noise cancellation have turned to the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro headphones are a little more expensive than the standard buds, but for many, they're worth the money. Soon, however, Apple will launch a second-generation model — tentatively called the AirPods Pro 2. Of course, naming in Apple-land is fluid. The headphones may end up being called the AirPods Pro second-generation. Or, maybe they'll just keep the AirPods Pro name and simply replace the old ones. Regardless, however, rumors indicate that they could be an...
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Apple Boss Tim Cook Got $98.7 Million In Total 2021 Pay, More Than Six Times His 2020 Level

Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook’s 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year’s total, $82.3 million of the CEO’s compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Raked in Nearly $99 Million in 2021

CEO Tim Cook made a staggering $98.7 million in total compensation for 2021. The majority of Cook's earnings came from stocks along with his salary of $3 million. Apple recently became the first publicly traded U.S. company to have crossed the $3 trillion valuation mark.
MARKETS
Elon Musk
TIME

The 10 Best Gadgets of CES 2022

As COVID-19 cases continue rising due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, this year’s CES was once again different from years past—some in-person events went on as planned in Las Vegas, but several big names in the tech world, like Google, Intel and Microsoft, took their announcements virtual instead.
TECHNOLOGY
#Apple Shares#Cnn Business#Aapl#App Store#Msft#Alphabet#Amzn#Tsla
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.02% to $2,754.95 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $264.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Pay Rises to $98.7M in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in $98.7 million in compensation during the 2021 fiscal year, representing a whopping 569 percent increase from the previous year, according to filings submitted to the SEC on Thursday. The top Apple executive received $3 million in base salary, $12 million in non-equity compensation and $1.4 million in other compensation. The majority of Cook’s payday came from $82.3 million in stock awards, with $44.8 million from performance-based RSUs and $37.5 million from time-based RSUs. For the fiscal year ending September 2020, Cook received $14.8 million in compensation, comprising $3 million in base salary, $10.7 million in non-equity compensation,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 3.84% to $316.38 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.94% to 4,700.58 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $33.29 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
