Crunch announce rescheduled games

 4 days ago
The Syracuse Crunch have announced five rescheduled games and one time change for the 2021-22 season.

The rescheduled games are below, subject to change:

AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and rescheduled for March 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

AHL Game # 365 (Belleville at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 17, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

AHL Game #379 (Laval at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 18, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

AHL Game #400 (Providence at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 22, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

AHL Game #411 (Syracuse at Belleville), originally scheduled for Dec. 28, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the April 6 game in Toronto originally scheduled for 11 a.m. will now start at 7 p.m.

