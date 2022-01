Jon Kuppinger is making the best money he’s ever made. He also is taking antidepressants to help cope with off-the-chart stress levels. A registered nurse, Kuppinger used to work in Strong Memorial Hospital’s cardiac unit, a job he loved. When the pandemic hit, Strong converted the cardiac unit to COVID-19 care. Kuppinger’s stress increased steadily, and his job satisfaction plummeted. Some months ago, he quit to take a higher-paying nursing job in Arizona as an independent contractor at an agency that supplies temporary health care workers known as travel nurses to hospitals and nursing homes.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO