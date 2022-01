AIM - WINNERS. Angus Energy PLC, up 27% at 98 pence, 12-month range 0.56p-1.55p. The company unveils a strategic review and formal sales process. The AIM listing says its market capitalisation does not reflect its strategic value. It is a "valuation mismatch" that other smaller energy companies also experience, Angus adds. Angus explains it has received an indicative non-binding offer for some or all of its 51% stake in the Saltfleetby gas field in East Lincolnshire, UK. "Additionally, the board has received indications that certain parties may be interested in making an offer for the company," Angus adds.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO