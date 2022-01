Caledonia Investments PLC - FTSE 250-listed investment trust - Reports diluted net asset value per share of 4,833 pence as at December 31, up from 4,592p at end of September. Says total return for nine month period to December-end 23%. "The first nine months of the year has seen strong returns generated by all three investment pools," firm says.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO