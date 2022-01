(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's the opening volley for glass float season on the central Oregon coast: the starting shot, albeit a bit later than usual. For the last few years, Lincoln City's Finder's Keepers program of dropping artisan-created glass float balls on the beach has been a year-round thing, and not something that started up in the fall with a lot of ballyhoo and hoopla. Yet each New Year's Eve or the closest weekend to it has been considered the “opening weekend” of the famed favorite of the central Oregon coast. This year, with king tides barreling in, that put the kibosh on the colorful fun. After all, you don't want the citizenry stooped over the beaches as tidal chaos reigns.

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO