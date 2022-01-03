Fire damages Shore Drive restaurant in Virginia Beach

Bucketsheads on Shore Drive was severely damaged by fire Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

A smoky fire significantly damaged a restaurant on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach on Monday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze at Bucketheads Beach Grill, which was reported at 8:42 a.m.

Firefighters got to the restaurant, located west of the Lesner Bridge in the 3600 block of Shore Drive, about five minutes after the call came into 911. They found heavy smoke coming from the building, said Virginia Beach Fire Department spokeswoman Barbara Morrison.

They had the fire under control at 9:17 a.m., she said.

“There were no injuries to civilians, firefighters or pets,” Morrison said, adding that no one was inside the restaurant at the time.

Shore Drive was shut down, with traffic re-routed, as more than a dozen Virginia Beach units responded to the fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Marshals Office arrived at the scene in the early afternoon to determine the origin. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Morrison said she didn’t know if the building was a total loss. “But they won’t be opening up anytime soon, I can probably say that safely,” she said.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com