NFL

Lions' Tom Kennedy: No catches on three targets

 4 days ago

Kennedy saw three targets but did not record a catch during Sunday's 51-29 loss to Seattle. Kennedy was in...

The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football. The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
Kalif Raymond
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Firing Mike Zimmer Will Be Costly

Mike Zimmer’s seat has never been hotter than it is entering week 18 of the 2021-22 season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach is acting as if he’s on his way out the door too, ranting in press conferences, refusing to acknowledge younger talent and look forward to the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held less than 4 months from now.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ bold declaration on Vikings future as rumors swirl of big changes

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins missed last week’s game as he was placed on the reserve/COVID list. Cousins, who is reportedly in line to start the Vikings’ Week 18 contest against the Chicago Bears, per Chad Graff of The Athletic, spoke to reporters on a variety of topics, including his future in Minnesota. With rumors swirling about big changes in Minnesota, Cousins made a bold declaration about his future.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow opts out of Week 18 and everyone made the same joke

Kirk Herbstreit caught a lot of heat last weekend when he said “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football” to punctuate the rise in college football players who opt out of bowl games in order to avoid injury and prepare for the more important NFL draft.
NFL

