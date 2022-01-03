Neenah man recovering from COVID after more than 130 days in hospital

A Neenah man who spent 130 days in the hospital for COVID-19 is now being released to continue his recovery at a long-term care center, ThedaCare says.

In a social media post issued late last week, ThedaCare said Brett Olson was recently discharged after spending more than 130 days in various hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19.

ThedaCare posted a video of Olson's release:

The 63-year-old from Neenah was admitted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton in August, the health organization says.

Olson spent "many weeks" at ThedaCare and other hospitals, and ThedaCare says he is now well enough to go to a long-term acute care center to finish his recovery.

"We wish Brett continued healing and thank our team members who delivered the outstanding, compassionate care needed to help Brett reach this milestone in his COVID-19 journey," ThedaCare said in a statement .