Who are the people to know in health care? Let us know.

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO