ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man accused in fatal Youngstown shooting goes before judge

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gEJM_0dbiHgMY00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $1.1 million for a man charged in a west side shooting last week that killed one and injured three.

Marquez Thomas, 24, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on a charge of aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault.

Rape suspect dies while at Trumbull County Jail

Thomas is set for a preliminary hearing next week. He is accused of a Dec. 27 shooting at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex that killed Joseph Addison, 42, and injured three others.

Thomas was arrested Friday after police served search warrants both on Tyrell Avenue and Glenellen Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Addison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rape#Felonious Assault#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Farrell man sentenced on federal gun charge

Diquan Crowder, 28, was sentenced in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania by U.S. Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney For Western Pennsylvania said.
FARRELL, PA
WKBN

WKBN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy