Chris Young is sharing his musical success this year by gifting his dad, Michael Harris, a new Chevrolet king cab truck for Christmas. The country singer shared the video on social media of him giving the truck to a visibly shocked Harris. Young leads Harris out of the house and into the driveway, where he stops to look at Young in disbelief. “My dad has been driving the same truck for well over a decade,” Young wrote. “I decided he needed a new one this year. I love you dad!”

