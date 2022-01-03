ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

60 mph Winds Expected in Southern Idaho’s Next Storm

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Staying Warm in Idaho this Winter Could Come at a Big Cost

The cold weather is here and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. With the winter comes a few extra responsibilities such as shoveling snow, buying firewood, keeping the house warm, and other maintenance on cars and the house. Keeping the house warm is a top priority, especially for those that have children or elder people living with them, but it can come at a big cost as well.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Lane Closures to Continue in January on I-84 Between Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate pavement between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through the month of January as plans are made to add more lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department said contractors will continue to take samples of the existing pavement on Interstate 84 that will require single-lane closures at times. Only one lane of I-84 will be closed while crews are taking samples between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will work on two miles sections. The sampling is being done for a future project to add an extra lane each way between the Jerome and Twin Falls exits to increase capacity for future growth. ITD said traffic is expected to increase greatly in the next 20 years. Public meetings will be held this summer on the proposed project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Twin Falls County, ID
95.7 KEZJ

More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. Mountain lions in the past have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said they've gotten many reports of pets going missing, possibly because they've been attacked by a mountain lion. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Winter Road Rage is a Real Problem for Drivers in Twin Falls

The road conditions are hit and miss day to day lately and it has caused each morning to be a mystery if you can make it to work or not. There have been mornings with fog, deep snow, slick ice, and slush. Each road condition brings its challenges to driving and because of that people are being extra cautious and not driving their normal habits. With slower drivers and more sliding than usual, it can often bring out road rage, for those that don't want to be as cautious.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less than 100 now and puts the species in danger, with still months to go in wolf hunting season and trapping season in full swing.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Idaho#Eastern Idaho#Wood River Valley#Extreme Weather#Klix#Winter Weather Advisory
95.7 KEZJ

School Closures and Delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Snow and slush have created bad driving conditions, prompting Southern Idaho school districts to cancel classes on Thursday. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022. We'll keep this list up to date as more schools contact us to cancel classes. School Closures and Delays:...
WENDELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
95.7 KEZJ

Road Closed to Ritter Island, Thousand Springs Power Plant

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-The road to Ritter Island along the Snake River will be closed until the middle of March as the power plant in areas is having upgrades done. Idaho Power announced the work to the Thousand Springs Power Plant means the roadway down into the canyon will be closed, cutting off access to Ritter Island, part of the Thousands Springs State Park. Idaho Power also operates a public park around the power plant which has been generating electricity since 1912. According to the company, the Thousand Springs Plant has three generators that produce 6,800 kilowatts of electricity. Work is being done on the power plant's switchyard.
95.7 KEZJ

Seasonal South Hills Road Closures Begin Jan. 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will close for several months to protect wintering deer and habitat for sage-grouse. The Bureau of Land Management announced the seasonal closures for Dry Creek, Dry Gultch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs, and North Cottonwood Creek will begin on January 16 and go to March 15. The areas will prohibit the use of motorized travel including electrified bicycles, non-motorized travel will be allowed. “Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is important to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” Only people specifically allowed to travel in the area with motorized vehicles and law enforcement.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

School Closures Around The Magic Valley Monday, January 3rd

School districts around the Magic Valley have been canceling classes for Monday, January 3rd due to poor road and travel conditions. So far these schools have canceled classes:. Jerome School District. Filer School District. Gooding Schools. Hansen Schools. Wendell Schools. North Valley Academy. Shoshone School District. We will update as...
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Multiple Crashes Reported on Interstate 84 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Magic Valley, Idaho transportation authorities report multiple crashes on Interstate 84. According to 511 Idaho, a major crash is being reported between exits 173 and 182, between the two Twin Falls interchanges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that first responders were on the scene of several rollover crashes between Jerome and Burley on the interstate. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ice on the roadway in some areas. You can go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls May Want To Get Prepared For Snow-Magedon 2.0

Today the snow has been pretty crazy. There have been multiple accidents, road closures, business closures, and more due to the inclement weather. Make sure you check out 511.idaho.gov for more information about driving conditions. The snow is supposed to settle down a little later. However, Twin Falls and much...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy