Matt Rhule Announces Plan For Panthers Starting Quarterback

By Daniel Bates
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule appears to be sticking with his Week 17 starter. On Sunday, Sam Darnold started in the team’s loss against the Saints. And according to Rhule, that will be the case again for the season finale. During a Monday press conference, the...

Comments / 4

Hard Trooth
4d ago

At this point...they should open up tryouts to the public...and that's for Coach too

Reply
5
The Spun

The Spun

