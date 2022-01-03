Brazil posts 2021 record trade surplus of $61 billion

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record $61 billion trade surplus in 2021, official data showed on Monday, and the Economy Ministry expects that figure to reach $79.4 billion this year due to a decline in imports.

Last year, exports reached a record $280.4 billion in Latin America's largest economy, mainly due to a rise in prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while imports totaled $219.4 billion.

There was growth in exports mainly to the United States, which surged 44.9%. Sales to China - Brazil's biggest trading partner - rose 28%.

The biggest increase in imports in 2021 came from goods from the Mercosur trade bloc, rising 44.7%, followed by the United States at 41.3% and China at 36.7%.

For 2022, the government's expectations are for an increase in exports of 1.4% to $284.3 billion, while imports are expected to fall 6.6% to $204.9 billion, the ministry said. Forecasts call for more moderate growth in global trade this year.

In December, Brazil had a trade surplus of $4 billion, on exports of $24.4 billion and imports of $20.4 billion.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

