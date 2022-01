A shake-up of alcohol duties touted by Boris Johnson as one of the key benefits of Brexit has sparked fury among the UK’s wine trade, who warn it will force up prices for consumers, sow confusion in shops and create “unworkable” levels of new red tape.The Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WTSA) told The Independent there were fears that some of the UK’s 1,000 independent wine merchants could fold under the burden of extra bureaucracy and expense.Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a review of excise duties in his 2020 Budget, saying that the UK would “make the most of the opportunity...

