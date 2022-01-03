UK's Johnson urged to make new year's commitments to tackle climate change
4 days ago
London [UK], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Several conservation groups in the UK have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make new commitments this year to tackle climate change and maintain the momentum gained at the November Climate Summit in Glasgow, one such group confirmed on Monday. "The Wildlife Trusts,...
Rishi Sunak has been warned not to allow the Tory right to use the cost-of-living crisis as cover for rolling back the UK’s climate change ambitions.The Chancellor is coming under intense pressure from Conservative MPs to scrap or suspend green levies on energy bills to cushion the impact on customers of price rises expected to reach £600-£700 per household this spring.But the Tory MP who signed zero-carbon targets into law as energy minister, Chris Skidmore, warned that abandoning the levies would be “disastrous for the transition away from fossil fuels”.And environmental groups told The Independent that protection for disadvantaged...
