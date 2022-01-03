CCFD staging recruiting event on Thursday

The Corpus Christi Fire Department will host an informational recruitment meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brooks AME Church.

The department is looking for dedicated individuals to join its team.

Firefighters protect their community, help their neighbors and on their worst days make friends that last a lifetime. Fire Chief Robert Rocha said those interested in joining their team as a cadet just have to meet a few requirements.

You must be a U.S. citizen between 19 to 35 years of age and have a high school diploma.

"And other than that if you fit that criteria you are eligible to apply," Rocha said.

Once accepted, there's an entrance exam, among different types of tests and a background check.

Firefighters do more than put out flames. They respond to medical emergencies, aid in search and rescue efforts, help with traffic incidents, and provide public safety. Rocha said they are fully staffed but they do anticipate some retirements heading into the new year.

"With those retirements we have to hire to replace those retirements and this is an opportunity," Rocha said.

The department aims at diversifying its team.

"Especially with our African-American community and our female population," Rocha said. "We are really finding out that the more we diversify, the more we are able to meet the needs of the city."

Firefighter cadets undergo extensive training through programs at Del Mar College, all of which may be completed while they work with the department.

"There is no excuse for somebody who wants to go to school, get paid, learn how to be a firefighter and then serve as a Corpus Christi Fire Department employee," Rocha said.

The department is on the front line in keeping Corpus Christi safe from the effects of COVID-19.

"We have firefighters who respond to medical calls for people who are suffering from the ill effects of COVID," Rocha said. "We're trained to protect ourselves and our own personal health, but also we're on the frontlines to vaccinate our seniors."

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 14.

To apply for the department, click here .

