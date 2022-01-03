Major Asset Classes: December 2021 Performance Review

Power REIT is a pick-and-shovel stock in the cannabis industry, which is still in its infancy and has years of growth ahead of it. I am generally very bullish on the US cannabis industry. But instead of betting on individual multi-state operators (MSOs) that are in fierce competition with each other, there is an opportunity to invest in REITs that provide these MSOs with their necessary infrastructure. So ultimately it doesn't matter which MSOs prevail, the landlord always wins. One such landlord, and thus a classic pick-and-shovel stock, is Power REIT (PW). Of course, the market has already recognized this and the stock has risen sharply. Nevertheless, I am convinced that the share will continue to perform very well and outperform the broad market. Up to 30% CAGR is possible.

