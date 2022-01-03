ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge dismisses Fortenberry's challenges of indictment over campaign contributions

By Todd Cooper
Omaha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s first barrage of defense attacks on the indictment against the nine-term Nebraska congressman. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. denied four of Fortenberry’s motions to dismiss charges and a fifth motion to disqualify a prosecutor the defense contends should be called as...

omaha.com

siouxlandnews.com

Judge denies Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's requests to dismiss case

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The federal case against U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry (R-Nebraska) will move forward. A federal judge denied Fortenberry's request to dismiss the charges against him just before the holiday weekend. The documents were filed in U.S. Central District of California Monday. Fortenberry was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Denies Rep. Fortenberry’s Effort to Get Charges for Lying to FBI Dropped

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) may be going to trial in California for allegedly lying to the FBI after a federal judge Monday denied several motions by the congressman’s legal team to get the charges against him dropped. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. dismissed five of the Nebraska Republican’s challenges to his case, including a motion to disqualify Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, who is leading the prosecution after heading up the investigation into Fortenberry’s alleged illegal activities. Also thrown out by the judge was the defense’s argument that the representative had allegedly lied in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Washington, D.C., not in California where charges were filed. Fortenberry is accused of hiding information from federal agents who were looking into a scheme to funnel an illegal $30,000 foreign donation to Fortenberry’s 2016 campaign. A Fortenberry spokesperson said in a statement following the ruling that the case was nothing more than “a California prosecutor’s attempt to use deceptive investigative tactics to set up a widely-respected Member of Congress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSJM

Judge Dismisses Lawsuits Over State Police Diversity Policy

From the Associated Press — A federal judge has rejected claims by two white men who said they were the victims of illegal retaliation after objecting to how the Michigan State Police was trying to diversify its workforce. The Detroit Free Press reports that Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids dismissed the case Monday. Michael Caldwell and Robert Hahn filed lawsuits in.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

Judge Dick Ambrose’s significant contributions on the Cuyahoga County bench

Judge Dick Ambrose has announced his retirement as a judge on the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas effective Dec. 31, 2021 (”DeWine fills judicial vacancies,” Dec. 4). Many Clevelanders remember Ambrose as the talented middle linebacker for the Cleveland Browns from the mid-1970s into the early 1980s. He deserves even greater recognition for his more significant and important post-NFL career on the court, where he provided public service above and beyond the call of duty.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
