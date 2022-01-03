Little Rock opens warming centers, offer daytime shelter from freezing temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock city officials announced Sunday that warming centers across the city will be open to provide daytime shelter as temperatures begin to drastically drop.

According to city officials, the Little Rock Parks & Recreation Community Centers will open as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday.

Officials said residents can stop by and get out of the cold weather at the following locations:

Dunbar Community Center – 1001 West 16th, Little Rock, AR 72202, (501) 376-1084

Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock, AR 72209, (501) 918-3975

Stephens Community Center – 3720 West 18th, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 603-9974

West Central Community Center – 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 379-1890

East Little Rock Community Center – 2500 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR 72202 (501), 374-2881

