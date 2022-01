Forest City, N.C. — A funeral and procession will be held Friday for Trooper John Horton, a 15-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol who died Monday in Rutherford County. Horton was working a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a car driven by his brother, who is also a state trooper, according to Sgt. Chris Knox.

FOREST CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO