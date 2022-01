Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly put his teammates at risk by sneaking a woman into the team hotel. Brown’s had one hell of a week, starting with his actions on Sunday, in which he refused to enter the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets when directed by the coaching staff due to a reported ankle injury. Many different versions of the same event have been leaked to the media, so we’ll stick with what we know — Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO