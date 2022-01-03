Yellowstone Season 4: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Season Finale – “Grass On The Streets And Weeds On The Rooftops”

Time to put a bow on Yellowstone Season 4… just a few days into 2022, and it’s over…

I swear, it felt like yesterday when Yellowstone Season 4 kicked off, and somehow, someway, we’ve finally reached the end.

With that being said, spoiler alert… we’re going behind the scenes with the season finale.

The 10th and final episode of the season, titled “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops,” was a very Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) focused episode.

It kicks off with Beth asking Walker (Ryan Bingham) about the prison system and how to sneak a weapon into a jail, as she plans to take somebody down. Rip is obviously a bit skeptical, but ultimately knows that Beth can take care of herself.

She goes to the prison to take care of business, but finds out that Jaime (Wes Bentley) may be the mastermind behind everything all along.

The episode then transitions to Beth and Rip’s shotgun wedding, which is quite obscure to say the least.

Kevin Costner (John Dutton) weighed in on the wedding:

“It’s very true to Yellowstone that it happened in a very random way. Beth orchestrating it like a tornado, and everybody else is just trying to catch on to the tail of the kite.”

He also says that the occasion is incredible for John, because he’s all in for Beth finding her a man who she truly loves, when she’s been so used to using and manipulating men her whole life.

It then goes takes us to Jaime’s office, where Beth is waiting to call him out on his actions towards the family.

Kelly Reilly (Beth) discusses the suspenseful scene:

“It feels tragic, it feels an elevated tragic, it feels Greek, Shakespearian, and she feels she gives Jaime his option… It’s so brutal.

And with what Taylor does in his writing, he gives us all such great reasons as to why we are the way we are. I mean I feel for Jaime.”

Jaime then meets with his father Garrett Randall, where he proceeds to shoot him over everything that he’s done to the Dutton family.

It then transitions to Jimmy coming back to the ranch with Emily, where he announces that she’s his fiancée with Mia in the room.

That’s when the gloves come off and Mia and Emily begin to fight.

Jimmy officially closes the door on their relationship, as much as it pains Mia. We truly see the man that Jimmy has grown into during his time at 6666’s Ranch, and it’s also the last we see of him as he goes back.

We then see Kayce going through his grueling Native American ritual, as he tries to figure out what the meaning of the wolf is.

Ultimately, fans felt like this season was a bit tame compared to season past, with many saying that were “disappointed” with the final. Given the fact that Season 3 ended with such an explosive cliffhanger, it’s not hard to see why many fans feel that way, however, I also think this season set the groundwork for some big things to come.

The battle with Market Equities is just getting started, and Kayce and Monica’s relationship seemed to be doomed. Jimmy is headed to Texas (hello spinoff series), and Carter’s character has blossomed into a loveable son-like figure for Rip and Beth (even if Beth doesn’t think so).

One thing is for sure, Taylor Sheridan and company will be back and better than ever in Season 5.

Hear what the cast had to say:

What else do we know? It has the best damn soundtrack on television.

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through every episode of Season 4, then look no further. Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, features every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.