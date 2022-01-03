ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yellowstone Season 4: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Season Finale – “Grass On The Streets And Weeds On The Rooftops”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQ2oz_0dbiEBnq00

Time to put a bow on Yellowstone Season 4… just a few days into 2022, and it’s over…

I swear, it felt like yesterday when Yellowstone Season 4 kicked off, and somehow, someway, we’ve finally reached the end.

With that being said, spoiler alert… we’re going behind the scenes with the season finale.

The 10th and final episode of the season, titled “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops,” was a very Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) focused episode.

It kicks off with Beth asking Walker (Ryan Bingham) about the prison system and how to sneak a weapon into a jail, as she plans to take somebody down. Rip is obviously a bit skeptical, but ultimately knows that Beth can take care of herself.

She goes to the prison to take care of business, but finds out that Jaime (Wes Bentley) may be the mastermind behind everything all along.

The episode then transitions to Beth and Rip’s shotgun wedding, which is quite obscure to say the least.

Kevin Costner (John Dutton) weighed in on the wedding:

“It’s very true to Yellowstone that it happened in a very random way. Beth orchestrating it like a tornado, and everybody else is just trying to catch on to the tail of the kite.”

He also says that the occasion is incredible for John, because he’s all in for Beth finding her a man who she truly loves, when she’s been so used to using and manipulating men her whole life.

It then goes takes us to Jaime’s office, where Beth is waiting to call him out on his actions towards the family.

Kelly Reilly (Beth) discusses the suspenseful scene:

“It feels tragic, it feels an elevated tragic, it feels Greek, Shakespearian, and she feels she gives Jaime his option… It’s so brutal.

And with what Taylor does in his writing, he gives us all such great reasons as to why we are the way we are. I mean I feel for Jaime.”

Jaime then meets with his father Garrett Randall, where he proceeds to shoot him over everything that he’s done to the Dutton family.

It then transitions to Jimmy coming back to the ranch with Emily, where he announces that she’s his fiancée with Mia in the room.

That’s when the gloves come off and Mia and Emily begin to fight.

Jimmy officially closes the door on their relationship, as much as it pains Mia. We truly see the man that Jimmy has grown into during his time at 6666’s Ranch, and it’s also the last we see of him as he goes back.

We then see Kayce going through his grueling Native American ritual, as he tries to figure out what the meaning of the wolf is.

Ultimately, fans felt like this season was a bit tame compared to season past, with many saying that were “disappointed” with the final. Given the fact that Season 3 ended with such an explosive cliffhanger, it’s not hard to see why many fans feel that way, however, I also think this season set the groundwork for some big things to come.

The battle with Market Equities is just getting started, and Kayce and Monica’s relationship seemed to be doomed. Jimmy is headed to Texas (hello spinoff series), and Carter’s character has blossomed into a loveable son-like figure for Rip and Beth (even if Beth doesn’t think so).

One thing is for sure, Taylor Sheridan and company will be back and better than ever in Season 5.

Hear what the cast had to say:

What else do we know? It has the best damn soundtrack on television.

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through every episode of Season 4, then look no further. Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, features every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Yellowstone Has Another Spin Off Coming, 6666’s, Staring Two Current Characters

Yellowstone has become a huge success for writer/creator Taylor Sheridan and the cast. The first spinoff of the hit series premiers this weekend, 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Lloyd, and guest star Billy Bob Thorton. We now know that there will be a second spinoff for Yellowstone. The new series will be called Yellowstone 6666 and it will star current characters Jimmy and possibly Teeter, according to the video below. According to Parade, it could be Walker who joins Jimmy.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham’s All-Time Favorite Country Song Is a George Strait Classic

Though already a big-time country music star, Ryan Bingham’s career continues pointing toward the sky with his role on “Yellowstone.”. On “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham plays the trouble-making, guitar-playing ranch hand, Walker. Bingham is tailor-made for his role as Walker to the point you would think he’s been an actor all his life. While he’s had a few acting experiences in the past, Bingham’s performance on “Yellowstone” is his most extensive work. He’s been with the show since the very season when a chance encounter with Rip Wheeler leads to a job on the ranch. Walker had been in prison for seven years before he walked out to see Rip looking for new workers. Since his introduction in season one, Bingham’s Walker has been a favorite among “Yellowstone” fans,
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is John Dutton’s Former Flame Returning?

On Friday, a Yellowstone star we haven’t seen this season so far revealed that her character is making a return during Sunday’s brand new episode. Governor Lynelle Perry actress Wendy Moniz shared a still shot from this weekend’s upcoming episode. The photo includes her character talking closely with the show’s patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It seems to confirm her first appearance to date in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama. The last we saw Governor Perry was in the final episode of Season 3, “The World Is Purple.”
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Kelly Reilly’s Beth Leaving Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is one of the most formidable characters on ‘Yellowstone.’ Her loyalty and love for her father, John Dutton, are unquestionable. Moreover, she shares the same tenacity for protecting her family’s legacy as her father. As the fourth season picks up, Beth doubles down on her efforts of fighting back against the threats to the Dutton family’s land and ranch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Wes Bentley
Person
Ryan Bingham
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Drops Awesome Photo of Cast’s Night Out in Las Vegas

The cast of the ever popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” took a little break and let their hair down to celebrate their success. Several members of the “Yellowstone” cast were in Las Vegas for a photoshoot with People Magazine. It appears they also got to have a little fun and enjoy each other’s company while in Vegas. Cole Hauser, who we all know as tough guy Rip Wheeler, was among those attending the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Main Character Gruesomely Dies During Final Scene of Episode 2

Warning: Major spoilers are ahead for 1883‘s Episode 2, “Behind Us, A Cliff,” as one main character has already met a horrible end. Before anyone loses their Western marbles, let’s set the record straight. The cover image for this article does not feature either of the characters who died in 1883‘s Episode 2. This image was chosen in order to protect those who haven’t seen “Behind Us, A Cliff” from spoilers. So rest easy, Outsiders: both Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan and Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton are safe. For now.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Rocked ‘Xmas/Cowboy/Hippie Look’ on Christmas Morning

The wife of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is rocking a very unique look this year for her family’s Christmas. If Cynthia Hauser looks familiar to you, that’s probably because she is. She is without a doubt best known for her acting days as a teen. She and her twin sister, Brittany Daniel, starred together in the teen drama and comedy television show Sweet Valley High (based on the book series by Francine Pascal). Cynthia portrayed the character Elizabeth “Liz” Wakefield. Prior to that role, you might have also recognized the twins from somewhere else. They appeared as the Doublemint Twins in several commercials for Doublemint Gum.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Rooftops#Weeds#Time#Greek
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says He Loved Shooting in Montana So Much He Moved There

Part of what draws viewers into “Yellowstone” is the sweeping landscape and gorgeous shots of the Montana countryside. When you watch, you can’t help but catch your breath at some of the views the Duttons and other characters get on a 24/7 basis. Star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, even revealed that filming in Montana caused him and his family to move out there.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: How John Dutton Hid Jamie Secret So Long

It is hard for “Yellowstone” fans to believe but we are nearing the end of the hit Paramount Network series’ fourth season. While we are sad that the latest season is coming to an end, the level of excitement is rising for the finale. “Yellowstone” always seems to have a trick up its sleeve to close out seasons. We all still remember how the third season came to a conclusion with one of the best cliffhangers in television history. We don’t know what “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has in store for us, but you can bet that it will be fantastic.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

88K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy