Industry Moves: Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 6, 2022: Lisa Gurwitch is stepping down as CEO of Delivering Good , a post she has held since January 2015. Prior to joining Delivering Good, Gurwitch was senior vice president for Institutional Advancement and External Relations at World Learning. Gary Simmons will become interim CEO and he and Gurwitch will work closely over the coming weeks. The nonprofit has retained the firm of Berglass + Associates to assist in the search for a permanent president and CEO. Simmons previously served on the board of Delivering Good for more than 20 years, including more than four years as co-chair. He also chaired the board of Kids in Distressed Situations, one of the predecessors to Delivering Good. He was previously CEO of Gerber Childrenswear and chair of the American Apparel & Footwear Association.

Jan. 3, 2022: French luxury fashion house Balmain has tapped Emily V. George to serve in the new role of president, Americas, WWD reported. The move comes as the fashion house plots further growth in the crucial U.S. market. George, who began her new role on Monday, comes off an almost 20-year career at Marc Jacobs International, where she most recently served as the SVP of Americas, retail and wholesale. Balmain has six stores in U.S. and is sold across Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom stores as well.

Dec. 28, 2021: REI Co-op has made a pair of moves, including a new hire and a promotion, to grow its technology leadership team. Analyn Nouri has been appointed to the VP of platform engineering role, and 15-year company veteran Todd Wilson has been promoted to VP of product engineering.

Nouri, according to REI, will lead its efforts in moving toward cloud-based platforms that will support its existing and future offerings, as well as working to ensure there is scalable infrastructure and data protection. REI said Wilson will oversee the development of its “increasing scope of innovative, brand differentiating platforms.”

“Technology has a central role in the REI’s growth strategy, which includes serving 50 million members by 2030 through its stores, online platforms, experiences and more,” REI SVP and chief technology officer Dan Shull said in a statement. “Analyn and Todd complete our technology leadership team and together with their colleagues they will leverage technology platforms, modernize our foundation and keep data secure.”

Dec. 20, 2021: Skechers USA, Inc. has named Zulema Garcia to its Board of Directors, where she will also serve on the company’s audit committee. Skechers has also announced that Jeffrey Greenberg, Geyer Kosinski, Richard Rappaport and Tom Walsh have resigned from the board for reasons unrelated to disagreement or dissatisfaction with the company. Garcia is currently the SVP of internal audit at global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition.

Dec. 17, 2021: Edwina Kulego is rejoining Informa Markets Fashion , which owns MAGIC, Project, and Coterie trade shows, as VP of international and business development on Dec. 23. With over a decade of leadership experience in the fashion industry, Kulego will oversee all sponsorships and new business opportunities, in addition to international business development. Her teams will focus on generating new market opportunities, strategic projects, and new avenues for commercial expansion for both live events and digital platforms, as well as guiding the company’s international growth strategy across its entire portfolio of brands.

In her most recent role, Kulego was the VP of Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Prior to her time at Liberty, Kulego launched the first international business development department at UBM in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. “I am delighted to re-join the Informa Markets Fashion team in this new global leadership position,” said Kulego in a statement. “The world as we know it has changed significantly over the past two years and the importance of strengthening and supporting our global community is even more imperative. I am excited about the opportunity to expand into new markets and bring global talents to our marketplaces.”

Dec. 16, 2021: Fashion and retail industry veteran Ken Downing has joined Hearst as its new chief brand officer of the media company’s Hearst Luxury Collection Commerce vertical. He will oversee the vision, creation and marketing strategy of the new editor-infused digital retail shopping destination called “The Tower.” According to Hearst, The Tower is described as “an integrated, contextual e-commerce marketplace made up of four individual stores with one cart, one platform, and shared back-end technology from media brands consumers have come to know, love, and trust for their editorial authority.” Each brand store will live on its brand URL with a distinct point-of-view and design, but shoppers will be able to navigate between brands with cross-pollinated content and top level navigation. The first store will debut in spring 2022 with the remaining three stores launching before the end of 2022. “I am excited to be joining the talented team at Hearst as the architect of this bold, revolutionary shopping platform,” said Downing in a statement. “Bringing together innovation and unrivaled creativity to a seamless digital retail experience is both thrilling and invigorating.”

Dec. 14, 2021: French fashion house Chanel has tapped Leena Nair as its new global CEO. Nair comes from consumer goods firm Unilever, where she most recently served as the company’s chief human resources officer. She was also a member of Unilever’s executive committee. Chanel owner Alain Wertheimer will take on the role of global executive chairman.

Dec. 13, 2021: Footwear Unlimited has tapped Jon Hanson as EVP and GM for the footwear division of Spyder , a leading outdoor sportswear brand. Footwear Unlimited designs, manufactures, and distributes footwear across a brand portfolio including Baretraps, Spyder Footwear, and The Frye Company Footwear. Hanson most recently served as the director of sales for all outdoor brands at Amer Sports, including Salomon, Atomic, Suunto, and Arc’teryx. “Jon’s vision and experience aligns with where we are headed in the outdoor space,” said Pat Mooney, CEO of Footwear Unlimited. “With many brands in the market more apparel and gear focused, Jon’s leadership will help Spyder Footwear become a significant and profitable part of their business.”

Dec. 9, 2021: Fashion industry veteran Steve Birkhold has joined lifestyle gaming organization Xset as chief merchandise and licensing officer, as it looks to expand its fashion division. Xset co-founder Wil Eddins, who previously held the role, will move into the new position of CCO, where he will oversee all creative strategy for the company. Birkhold joins Xset with multifaceted experience at brands like Diesel, Lacoste and Bebe, and more than a decade of senior management roles at VF Corporation focusing on Lee Jeans, Nautica Jeans, and Earl Jeans. He will support Xset’s merch, fashion and design team as they approach gaming lifestyle fashion – touching everything from partnership and collaboration strategies across various industries. “The gaming industry and XSET are both seeing exponential growth and I look forward to continuing that trajectory and helping see the organization through their next levels of success,” said Birkhold in a statement.

Dec. 8, 2021: Fossil Group, Inc. has tapped Melissa Lowenkron as SVP and GM of its Fossil Brand where she will lead marketing, brand strategy and product design. She previously served as SVP and general merchandise manager at Neiman Marcus, where she oversaw handbags, accessories, women’s footwear, jewelry and beauty. In total, she spent more than two decades working across men’s and women’s at Neiman Marcus. “Melissa’s extensive leadership experience with luxury retailers, including Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, makes her the perfect leader to continue to drive growth for Fossil,” said Kosta Kartsotis, Fossil Group chairman and CEO. “Her fashion, product and consumer insights across a wide range of categories will allow us to continue to capitalize on the brand’s momentum.”

Dec. 7, 2021: Bedrock Manufacturing Company (BMC), the parent of Shinola and Filson, has named Awenate Cobbina as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2022. As CEO, Cobbina, 41, will drive overall day-to-day business activities during a period when Shinola and Filson are both poised for growth, as well as develop new opportunities that are additive to the core businesses. Prior to joining Bedrock Group LP, the leading investor in BMC, earlier this year, Cobbina led operations as a member of the Biden-Harris Transition’s executive leadership team. He has also recently served as VP of public and business affairs at Pistons Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons, executive director of the Detroit Pistons Foundation, and served almost six years in the Obama White House as political appointee. “Awenate has become an active member of the BMC, Shinola and Filson leadership teams during the course of this year,” said Tom Kartsotis, founder of BMC, in a statement. “In recent months, Cobbina has joined BMC’s board of directors and worked closely with leadership to begin developing a blueprint for future growth.” Kartsotis will continue to actively guide BMC in his role as founder, and will work closely with Cobbina and his leadership team to fuel the company’s growth.

Dec. 6, 2021: Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande , who took the CEO reins in 2020, is leaving to become the CEO of Groupon, effective Dec. 10. “Throughout the board’s search process, our goal was to identify a leader who could help accelerate Groupon’s progress to become the go-to destination for local, and we are excited to welcome Kedar as Groupon’s next CEO,” said Ted Leonsis, chairman of the board of directors. “Kedar has a strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence, and brings significant e-commerce leadership experience to Groupon. We believe these characteristics coupled with his passion for people and culture, will allow Kedar to successfully lead Groupon into its next chapter of growth.” Kedar spent 10 years at Zappos in various roles.

Dec. 6, 2021: Alibaba Group Holding Limited has tapped Toby Xu , deputy CFO, to succeed Maggie Wu as the company’s new CFO, effective April 1, 2022. Wu will continue as a partner in the Alibaba Partnership and serve as an executive director on the Alibaba board. Xu joined Alibaba in July 2018 and was appointed deputy CFO in July 2019. Before joining Alibaba Group, Xu was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 11 years, where he joined in 1996. He serves as a director of Sun Art Retail Group, Lianhua Supermarket Holdings and Red Star Macalline Group. “Toby has swiftly demonstrated his solid capabilities and leadership in response to our continually evolving businesses,” said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group. “He took on increasing responsibilities that grew to include our strategic investments, in addition to financial management and operations. We are certain that Toby is the right person to serve as our new Group CFO and, together with the core management team, will help lead our team towards our next success.”

Dec. 6, 2021: Lanvin SA has tapped Siddhartha Shukla as deputy general manager. Based in Paris, Shukla will oversee the global development of Lanvin, focusing on business development, product strategy, digital excellence and brand positioning initiatives. Shukla, 43, has spent the past eight years at Theory, Fast Retailing’s advanced contemporary fashion brand, most recently as the company’s first chief brand officer. During his tenure, he built and oversaw the marketing and merchandising functions as CMO and chief merchant in support of its global business. Previously, he led worldwide marketing and communications at Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci in Paris and New York for over a decade. Shukla succeeds Arnaud Bazin, who will depart from Lanvin at the end of the year. He will report to Joann Cheng, chairwoman of Lanvin and Lanvin Group. “At this critical moment in its evolution, Lanvin has tremendous potential to define and assume a unique position in the global marketplace with a renewed vision and energy,” said Shukla. “Fashion today needs new operating systems fueled by new ideas and ingenuity – I look forward to crafting a model at Lanvin that delivers exceptional products and experiences to customers and exceptional business results to shareholders in equal measure.”

Dec. 6, 2021: Mitch Lenett has joined the brands division of the Unlimited Footwear Group (UFG) at Brands-360 as national sales manager for the United States. He will be responsible for the men’s, women’s and kids division, with a focus on G-Star RAW footwear . “I am thrilled to be part of Brands-360 and look forward to creating the next steps for G-Star RAW footwear and continue the growth and momentum of this amazing brand within the U.S.,” said Lenett about his new role in a statement.

Dec. 1, 2021: REI Co-op has tapped its first-ever chief commercial officer, Cameron Janes , who starts on January 3, 2022. The co-op has also promoted Kelley Hall and Vivienne Long to the roles of CFO and CMO, respectively. “Kelley and Vivienne are phenomenal co-op leaders, who have helped drive incredible results for our business and our customers, while setting us up for an ambitious growth agenda. Cameron brings a wealth of experience in both physical and digital retail spaces,” said Eric Artz, REI Co-op president and CEO. “These three leaders—alongside the rest of a talented senior team—will position us to continue our terrific momentum into 2022.”

Nov. 30, 2021: VF Corporation had tapped Nina Flood to the newly created role of president of global packs. In this role, Flood will oversee VF’s baggage and luggage division, which includes the Eastpak, JanSport, and Kipling brands. Flood, who joined VF in 2003, most previously served as the president of Eastpak and the president of Kipling. In her new role, Flood will help each brand work together while maintaining their distinct identities. “I am honored to be leading the Global Packs organization and to be working on the Kipling brand again,” said Flood. “I look forward to working with the amazing team of talented people and growing our Packs business.”

Nov. 30, 2021: JD Sports Fashion Plc announced today that Heather Jackson has stepped down from her non-executive director role on the company’s board of directors, effective Nov. 29. Jackson has spent more than six years on JD’s board. The company also announced that Mahbobeh Sabetnia has been appointed as a non-executive director, effective Nov. 29. Mahbobeh has held leadership positions with companies including Amazon.com Inc, McDonald’s Corporation, HSBC and Mars Inc.

“On behalf of the board and the nominations committee, I am pleased to welcome Mahbobeh Sabetnia to the board of directors. Mahbobeh has very relevant digital and e-commerce experience and her expertise will add significantly to the balance and skill sets of the JD board. I have every confidence that she will be a real asset, as we continue the global expansion of our best in class digital and physical retail proposition. The appointment of Mahbobeh will further strengthen the board for the benefit of all stakeholders,” JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill said via statement.

Nov. 29, 2021: Walmart Inc. has announced that executive vice president and chief financial officer Brett Biggs will exit the company during this upcoming year after 22 years. He joined Walmart in 2000 and has held the roles of chief financial officer for Walmart International, Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club. He has also served as senior vice president of international strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and as senior vice president of corporate finance. Biggs was also the senior vice president of operations for Sam’s Club. Prior to joining Walmart in 2000, Biggs held various M&A and corporate finance positions with Leggett & Platt, Phillips Petroleum Co. and Price Waterhouse. Biggs will remain in the CFO role until a successor is named next year and then support that transition, remaining as an associate until he leaves the company on Jan. 31, 2023. As part of the transition, he will also continue representing the company as a board member on Walmart’s FinTech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital.

Nov. 22, 2021: Neiman Marcus Group has appointed three new female leaders to SVP roles across the company. Natalie Lockhart has been named SVP of strategy and execution, where she will oversee growth for the company and lead the growth execution office. Chris Demuth has been promoted to the role of SVP of people services, ESG, belonging, and corporate philanthropy, where she will help guide the company’s culture. Tiffin Jernstedt , who previously held roles at PVH, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren, has been named SVP and chief communications officer. In this role, she will oversee storytelling as it relates to initiatives and the business of Neiman Marcus.

Nov. 18, 2021: Foot Locker Inc. today announced a series of leadership appointments and promotions. Frank Bracken , EVP and CEO of Foot Locker North America, has been promoted to the role of COO, where he will oversee global operations including supply chain and global technology. Susie Kuhn , SVP and GM of Foot Locker Europe, has been promoted to the role of president of EMEA and GM of Foot Locker Europe. EVP and chief commercial officer Andy Gray will now lead the company’s growth strategy via his work on the commercial business. Foot Locker Inc. is also looking to fill the newly created chief strategy, innovation, and development officer role, which will oversee corporate strategy and development.

Nov. 18, 2021: Designer Albino Riganello has been named creative director of BCBGMaxAzria , a division of the BCBG Group. His first collection for the label will debut in February, for fall ’22, and he will launch designs for BCBGeneration later in 2022. Riganello has a long track record in luxury design. After starting his career at Alessandro dell’Acqua, he has since worked in design roles for Dolce & Gabbana, St. John, Givenchy and Zuhair Murad. Most recently Riganello served as design director for sustainable contemporary brand Amur.

Nov. 16, 2021: JD Sports Fashion Plc has appointed Helen Ashton to its board of directors as a non-executive director, effective Nov. 15. Ashton is the former CFO of Asos Plc and has 30 years of professional experience in public and private equity-backed businesses. “Helen brings a significant amount of retail, digital and financial experience. Helen will take up the role of audit committee chair and will play a crucial role on the board as we embark upon a period of transition to a new audit firm,” JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill said in a statement. “ The directors of JD are delighted to welcome Helen to the board and are encouraged by the progress that has been made in strengthening the board with the appointment of new members with extensive skills, experience and expertise, for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Nov. 12, 2021: Project , a division of Informa Markets Fashion , has hired menswear veteran Mordechai Rubinstein to lead its retail relations for the men’s portfolio. Rubinstein has held previous positions with Levi’s, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Men’s Vogue. Informa aims to tap into his extensive industry connections and market expertise to develop high-value programs and initiatives for the Project community. “[Mordechai is] a great addition to the consultative and collaborative approach of the Project team; bringing more personalized, white-glove services that more effectively connect retailers and brands,” said Brian Trunzo, VP of the Informa Markets Fashion men’s portfolio.

Nov. 10, 2021: Saucony has appointed industry veteran Brian Moore to its SVP of global product role, effective immediately. In the role, Saucony said Moore will be responsible for guiding the company’s global brand footwear and apparel strategies, which includes design, development and product innovation. He will report directly to Saucony global brand president Anne Cavassa. What’s more, Saucony said Moore will join the brand’s senior leadership team. Prior to assuming this role, most recently served as the chief product officer/partner for Tracksmith. His career also includes stints at footwear and sports industry leaders including The North Face, Timberland and Burton Snowboards. Moore is a Saucony veteran, starting his athletic footwear career 25 years ago as its VP of product marketing and design. He contributed to key franchise models including the Triumph, Omni, Ride and Guide, and also created the Saucony Originals classic footwear business.

Nov. 9, 2021: Victor Herrero has stepped down from his role as the CEO of Clarks . He will stay on at the British footwear maker as a director. Herrero became CEO in February 2021 after former CEO Giorgio Presca and other executives left the company. Clarks chairman Johnny Chen will take on the role of interim CEO as the company looks for a replacement.

Nov. 3, 2021: Tapestry has appointed Anne Gates to its board of directors as chairwoman. She was first elected to the board in 2017. With her new role, she become the second Black woman to hold a board chair position at a Fortune 500 company, after Mellody Hobson, who was appointed as the chairwoman of Starbucks in 2020. Gates also serves as a board director of the newly established Tapestry Foundation, with focuses on ESG and DEI initiatives in the company.

Nov. 3, 2021: Footwear retail veteran David Jassem has joined sustainable shoe startup Della Terra as acting COO. Jassem, who most recently worked with Chainson Footwear and Informa Markets, owned the David’s Shoes retail chain in Southern California for almost 30 years. In his new role, he will help the brand develop innovative retail partnerships that encourage sustainable shopping. Della Terra, which was launched in 2020 by tenured designer Emily Landsman, is a PETA-certified brand that strives to be sustainable, as well as ethical and inclusive.

Nov. 2, 2021: Rothy’s has hired Brian Wehner as the company’s new VP of supply chain. In the role, Wehner will use his knowledge of global DTC and wholesale supply-chain, operations and strategic planning to direct all aspects of Rothy’s supply chain policies, objectives and initiatives. Prior to joining Rothy’s the executive led supply chain operations at Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Co. and Lululemon. Most recently, Wehner served as VP & GM of international operations at Skechers.

Oct. 26, 2021: JCPenney has tapped Marc Rosen as CEO, effective Nov. 1. He joins the retailer after serving as the president of Levi Strauss Americas. Before Levi Strauss & Co., he worked at Walmart as the VP of global e-commerce. “Marc joins JCPenney following a year of focused work to stabilize the business, improve financials, and position the retailer for long-term success,” said Stanley Shashoua, formerly the interim CEO of JCPenney and the CFO of Simon Property Group, which partially owns JCPenney. “Working with the phenomenal and dedicated JCPenney team as CEO has been immensely rewarding, and I look forward to my next step as executive chairman.”

Oct. 26, 2021: Columbia Sportswear Co. has promoted Andrew Burns , who has been with the company for three years, to its VP of strategic planning and investor relations role. In this position, Columbia stated Burns will be responsible for leading strategic planning and initiative management in addition to his investor relations responsibilities.

Oct. 26, 2021: VF Corp. announced it has appointed Allegra Perry to its VP of investor relations role, effective January 2022. In the position, the company said Perry will be responsible for leading all aspects of its investor relations program, and will report to VF chief financial officer Matt Puckett. Prior to this tole, Perry most recently was the director of investor relations and corporate affairs for The Watches of Switzerland Group.

Oct. 21, 2021: Daniel Kulle has stepped down from his position as CEO of Forever 21 . He joined the fast-fashion firm in February of last year after it was bought out of bankruptcy by Authentic Brands Group. Kulle previously served as a senior advisor to the CEO and America president at H&M.

Oct. 21, 2021: Genesco Inc. has named Thomas A. George as its SVP of finance and CFO. George previously served in an interim CFO position at the company since 2020. Before Genesco, George served as the CFO of Deckers Brands until 2018, which doubled its revenue during his tenure. George is expected to serve as CFO at Genesco until at least March 2024. Mimi E. Vaughn, board chair, president and CEO said, “Given his extensive background and footwear experience, Tom is uniquely qualified to be Genesco’s CFO. Tom has made significant contributions since joining Genesco late last year.”

Oct. 21, 2021: Saks Off 5th , the off-price arm of Saks Fifth Avenue, has appointed new human resources officers for its online and store businesses, which were split into two separate entities in June. Maggie Gregg , who previously worked at The Estée Lauder Companies, will serve as chief human resources officer at SaksOFF5TH.com. Abby Duran, who previously worked at L’Oreal, will serve as chief human resources officer for O5, the store fleet division of Saks Off 5th.

Oct. 20, 2021: Jonathan Akeroyd will be stepping down as CEO of Versace for the CEO role at Burberry, which will enable him to return to the United Kingdom and be closer to his family, the company announced. Akeroyd will remain with Versace through March 31, 2022, and will work with John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of parent company Capri Holdings, to provide full support to the executive leadership team and ensure an orderly transition. Capri Holdings will immediately begin a search for a new CEO of Versace. Meanwhile, Akeroyd will succeed Marco Gobbetti at Burberry on April 1, 2022. Gobbetti was named CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo earlier this year.

Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.

Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a new, elevated role at Asics . The athletic company announced today that Sullivan, who is the current president and COO of Asics North America, has been named president and CEO of Asics North America. He has also been named an executive officer of Asics Corp. The changes will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Asics said via statement that Sullivan will continue to lead the North American region, overseeing Canada, Mexico and the United States. Sullivan, who has more than 25 years of footwear industry experience, joined Asics in 2016 as the company’s president of Asics Canada. From there, he served as the EVP of Asics North America from 2019 to 2020, and then was named president and COO of Asics North America in October 2020.

Oct. 14, 2021: Under Armour has appointed of Massimo Baratto to EVP, chief consumer officer, effective Nov. 1. With the appointment to this newly created role, Baratto, who has been with the company since 2018, will oversee its consumer strategy to deliver a consistent brand experience with responsibility for global marketing, e-commerce and retail. Prior to joining Under Armour, he most recently served as CEO for Oberalp Group, a and throughout his 18-year career at the company, was credited with the growth of footwear brands Salewa and Dynafit, as well as Wild Country and Pomoca.

Additionally, Under Armour announced seven-year company veteran Kara Trent will succeed Baratto as its SVP and GM of the EMEA region. Prior to Under Armour, Trent held roles at Puma and Reebok.

Under Armour also announced that chief marketing officer Alessandro de Pestel plans to leave in February 2022 to pursue other opportunities.

Oct. 11, 2021: Yoox Net-A-Porter has appointed Mary Ransom as the general manager of the company’s business in the United States. Ransom will be based in New York and oversee the business operations for Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter, The Outnet and Yoox. She will report directly to Paolo Mascio, chief regional Officer. Previously, Ransom held senior executive positions at several digital businesses at The Knot Worldwide. Prior to that, she was general manager of Bloomingdales.com.

Oct. 6, 2021: Caleres has tapped Suzy Cirulis as the company’s senior vice president of customer marketing. In this role, Cirulis will oversee customer relationship marketing, customer insights and customer analytics across Caleres’ brands. Cirulis most recently served as the chief marketing officer at Crate and Barrel. Before that, she served in customer relationship marketing roles with Gap Inc. and its Old Navy, Banana Republic and Gap Outlet brands.

Oct. 5, 2021: Macy’s Inc. has tapped Ashley Buchanan , CEO of The Michaels Companies, and Tracey Zhen , president of Zipcar, to the company’s board of directors. Buchanan, who helped lead Michael’s through a business transformation, also served as Walmart’s chief merchant for e-commerce in the U.S. As the president of Zipcar, Zhen oversees the car-sharing company’s business growth through innovation and technology. Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc. said, “Ashley and Tracey bring valuable and highly relevant expertise that will help our company continue to execute our Polaris strategy and drive growth.”

Oct. 4, 2021: Arc’teryx Equipment has appointed Chris Pelyk to its VP of store development position, effective immediately. The company said via statement that Pelyk will be responsible for overseeing the global expansion, real estate, store design and construction of retail stores in this role. Prior to this appointment, Pelyk most recently served as the senior director of store development in Asia at Lululemon. He has also had stints at Fossil, Adidas and Apple throughout Asia.

Sept. 30, 2021: Authentic Brands Group has appointed Joseph N. Zarro as the company’s president of Latin America (LATAM), where he will lead the expansion and development of ABG’s brands and teams across the region. Zarro previously served as ABG’s senior vice president of business development and legal affairs until 2017. He rejoins the company after serving as principal of consultancy Zarro and Partners, LLC.

Sept. 29, 2021: Everlane has tapped Andrea O’Donnell as the CEO of the DTC brand, effective January 1, 2022. O’Donnell recently stepped down from her position of president of fashion lifestyle at Deckers, where she helped expand the Ugg brand’s business. Everlane’s founder Michael Preysman has stepped down from the CEO role and will take on a new sustainability-focused role at the company.

Sept. 29, 2021: REI Co-op has promoted Wilma Wallace to the new role of chief diversity and social impact officer, effective immediately. In the position, REI Co-op said in a statement that Wallace will both build and lead its new Diversity and Social Impact Office that will champion the company’s racial equity, diversity and inclusion work at an enterprise level. Prior to this role, Wallace was REI’s general counsel and corporate secretary, a role she has occupied since 2017. REI said the legal division will continue to report into Wallace, and the company will begin a search for new general counsel.

What’s more, REI said it will recruit to fill roles in the Diversity and Social Impact Office over the coming months, and will post available positions on REI.com/jobs.

Sept. 28, 2021: Deckers Brands ‘ Andrea O’Donnell has stepped down from the position of president of fashion lifestyle to accept another opportunity, according to the company. CEO Dave Powers will assume the role in an interim basis, effective immediately. O’Donnell has held the position since 2016 and was instrumental in expanding Ugg’s business. “The Ugg brand, currently in its strongest position ever, continues to grow as a year-round global lifestyle brand with an increasingly diverse and bold product offering,” she said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to see Ugg continually evolve to reflect the needs of our consumers worldwide while staying true to its values, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to lead a team so committed to making a positive impact on people, their communities and the planet.”

Sept. 22, 2021: Caleres tapped David Law as SVP and general manager of Allen Edmonds . “ David is an accomplished omnichannel retail executive with over 15 years of extensive experience in various buying, planning and merchandising roles,” said Jay Schmidt, president of Caleres. Law spent much of his career at Lord & Taylor, rising to the role of chief merchandising officer. After his stint at the retailer, he was SVP of global merchandising and EVP of wholesale, North America at PVH Group. Most recently, Law worked at Vida footwear where he led men’s footwear, specifically the Bruno Magli brand. “ David’s leadership and merchandising expertise will help us continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning Allen Edmonds consumer,” said Schmidt, who noted that sport and casual styles are driving strong sales.

Sept. 21, 2021: Lids has promoted Britten Maughan , who joined the company in 2019, to the role of president. Most recently, Maughan was the SVP of marketing and partnerships, where he oversaw product, marketing, merchandising, partnerships and distribution for the retailer. Prior to Lids, he spent five years in various roles at Fanzz, and also held leadership roles at Wal-Mart and Overstock.com.

Lids also announced that chairman and CEO Tom Ripley will transition to executive chairman of Lids, in addition to his role as a co-founder and partner at Ames Watson. Maughan will report directly to Ripley.

Sept. 19, 2021: Walmart Inc. has tapped Kim Lupo as its new senior vice president of total global rewards. In her new role, which she began on September 13, Lupo works on rewards programs for employees to help attract and retain talent. Lupo previously served as the VP of global total rewards at Nike Inc. and had worked at the Swoosh since 2015 before joining Walmart.

Sept. 17, 2021: David Burwick has been elected to the Deckers Brands board of directors, replacing Brian Spaly, who did not stand for reelection at its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Since May 2005, Burwick has served on the board of directors of The Boston Beer Company Inc., and was appointed as its president and CEO in April 2018. He has also held leadership positions at Peet’s Coffee & Tea Inc., WW International Inc. and PepsiCo Inc.

Sept. 17, 2021: Strava has appointed Jerrell Jimerson to its board of directors. Jimerson is the current EVP of Disney Streaming, and joined The Walt Disney Company in 2018. To date, Strava has a community of more than 90 million athletes, which it said continues to grow by 2 million athletes per month. “Jerrell is a proven and enthusiastic leader and operator with a record of scaling valuable subscription services for global audiences. His experience growing businesses through world-class customer acquisition, engagement and retention will help Strava continue to expand and accelerate the ways we delight athletes and achieve our mission,” Strava CEO Michael Horvath said in a statement.

Sept. 17, 2021: Skechers-backed marathon running icon Meb Keflezighi has joined the newly created Kilter board of advisors, which the company said is committed to advancing its social engagement applications that connect active lifestyles with important causes. Kilter said Keflezighi will begin his involvement with the mobile app with his own event, Fall Hustle, which it said will display activity and fundraising progress on an interactive leaderboard and culminate on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30). According to Kilter, the most active charity will become Fall Hustle Champions, resulting in an award of a grand prize cash donation. Also, Merhawi Keflezighi, the brother of Meb Keflezighi, will join the Kilter board of advisors.

Sept. 16, 2021: Former Chief Information Officer of Ulta Beauty Diane Randolph has been appointed to Shoe Carnival ‘s Board of Directors, effective immediately. According to the company, the Board will be composed of seven directors, and five are independent. Prior to Ulta, Randolph served as the Chief Information Officer of Reitmans (Canada) Limited, a Canadian specialty apparel retailer, from 2008 to 2014. Randolph also previously served on the Board of Directors of Core-Mark Holding Company,

Sept. 15, 2021: A Bathing Ape founder Nigo has been named artistic director of Kenzo , a Paris-based brand owned by LVMH. Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who held the artistic director position for two years, left his role in June. Kenzo Takada, the brand’s founder, resigned from the label in 1999 and died from Covid-19 complications in 2020.

Sept. 9, 2021: JD Sports Fashion Plc announced that it has appointed Bert Hoyt as a non-executive director to its board of directors, effective Sept. 8. Hoyt is a sportswear industry veteran with global market experience, most recently serving as the VP/GM of Nike EMEA — a company he joined in 1998 — until his retirement in January. Prior to Nike, Hoyt held leadership a leadership role at Puma, serving as the GM of Puma International for 10 years, and played tennis professionally from 1977 to 1984.

Sept. 1, 2021: Victor Luis , who held the role of CEO at Tapestry Inc. from 2014 to 2019, has joined luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles as CEO. This is an expanded role for Luis. He first joined the company in June as an investor and executive chairman. Other partners include founders and co-chief executives, Noah Stern, Ayal Twik, and global investment firm Cathay Capital. Stern and Twik will lead the creative aspects of the business as chief product officer and chief m arketing officer , respectively . As CEO, Luis will continue to drive the brand ’s global vision. “Moose Knuckles’ recent organizational changes are built to capture and accelerate growth as we continue to recruit top talent and transform systems and processes to support the brand’s global expansion and elevate our capacity to execute at the highest levels,” he said in a statement. Luis is also an independent director of Farfetch Ltd. and Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Aug. 30, 2021: Macy’s named Sam Archibald as the company’s general business manager of apparel. He was previously the president of retail and outlets for North America at Calvin Klein. Before that, Archibald spent 12 years at Macy’s, culminating in his role as group vice president and divisional merchandise manager.

Aug. 24, 2021: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has tapped Nicole Cokley Dunlap as chief diversity officer, where she will lead strategy for the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Cokley Dunlap previously held human resources, diversity and inclusion, and store management roles across Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s Inc. Since 2019, she had been working as the VP of diversity and inclusion strategy at Macy’s. She begins her new role in September.

Aug. 20, 2021: Nordstrom has named Debbi Hartley-Triesch as general merchandise manager of beauty and accessories. She will succeed Gemma Lionello in the role, effective Aug. 22. Hartley-Triesch’s 30-year career at Nordstrom began as a beauty adviser. She also worked as a regional buyer, national beauty director and divisional merchandise manager for skin care and makeup. She was most recently Nordstrom’s Northwest regional manager.

Aug. 20, 2021: Ecco has named Panos Mytaros as CEO. He replaces Steen Borgholm, who stepped down in a mutual agreement. Mytaros worked at the brand for 27 years across Europe, North America, and Asia and joined Ecco’s managing board in 2011.

Aug. 19, 2021: Dick’s Sporting Goods has promoted Navdeep Gupta to EVP, chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1 . Gupta will be responsible for the company’s finance, investor relations, accounting, business development and procurement functions. Gupta, who previously held the role of SVP, finance and chief accounting officer since 2017, succeeds Lee Belitsky , who has served as CFO since 2016. Belitsky will remain at Dick’s as executive vice president and will continue to oversee supply chain, real estate, construction and GameChanger.

Aug. 17, 2021: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association has tapped Lisa Futterman to fill its marketing and communications manager position, effective immediately. In the role, SFIA said Futterman will be tasked with overseeing its marketing and communications strategies including branding, media relations, social media, advocacy communications and digital marketing. Prior to joining the SFIA, Futterman spent six years with the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, most recently serving as its senior regional communications manager.

Aug. 16, 2021: Under Armour has appointed David Gibbs to its board of directors, effective Sept. 1. Gibbs is currently the CEO of Yum! Brands, Inc., which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill. “We are thrilled to welcome David to our board. His outstanding track record in global brand management, including significant retail and international expertise, and driving shareholder returns will serve as a tremendous resource as we continue to execute on our growth objectives,” said Under Armour executive chairman and brand chief Kevin Plank.

Aug. 12, 2021: Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has tapped Renée Paradise as SVP of digital business and customer strategy. She previously served as SVP of customer revenue and growth at Bloomingdale’s. She led eBay’s luxury sneaker and streetwear business before that. “As we continue to invest in our digital business to better serve our customers and provide the ultimate integrated luxury experience, Renée’s accomplished background and experience will be pivotal in propelling us forward,” said David Goubert, president and chief customer officer of NMG, in a statement.

Aug. 10, 2021: StockX has named Stacy Brown-Philpot , the former TaskRabbit CEO, to its board. The appointment marks the first time a female director has joined the StockX board. Brown-Philpot will still serve on the boards of HP Inc., Nordstrom, and Noom, a weight loss app.

Aug. 10, 2021: Gentry Humphrey has announced his retirement from Nike Inc., according to a Complex report. He served as the VP of footwear for the Jordan Brand and worked at the Swoosh for almost 30 years. Kris Wright will take over Humphrey’s role.

Aug. 10, 2021: Amer Sports has tapped Franco Fogliato , the current EVP of global omnichannel at Columbia Sportswear Co., to be the president and CEO of Salomon, effective no later than March 15, 2022. Fogliato’s resignation from Columbia is effective Sept. 3. In his new role, Fogliato will help lead international expansion for the outdoor retailer. “With Franco’s leadership and deep experience in planning profitable growth for major sportswear brands, I am confident that Salomon can reach another level and we look forward to his input,” said James Zheng, board executive director and CEO of Amer Sports.

Aug. 6, 2021: Columbia Sportswear Co. announced the resignation of Franco Fogliato , EVP of global omnichannel, effective Sept. 3 after a transition period. “During his tenure at Columbia, Franco helped power growth in the Columbia brand, bringing us to a record of $3 billion in net sales in 2019. His understanding of markets and the dynamic nature of how our consumers are interacting with our products has been key to the success of the company in recent years. He has been a guiding force for our company, and he will be missed,” Columbia Sportswear Co. chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle said in a statement.

July 29, 2021: Bruce Kaplan has joined the Ara brand, taking on the newly created role of EVP. A veteran of the footwear industry, Kaplan most recently was EVP with Phoenix Footwear and previously held leadership positions at Ecco USA and Ariat, where he worked with Sam Spears, now president of Ara North America. “Bruce is a seasoned and highly respected leader in the industry whose experience and knowledge will benefit A ra greatly,” Spears said in a statement. “Bruce is already bringing tangible leadership to the company — right from day one. He’s been analyzing our sales, distribution and product assortment.”

July 26, 2021: Abercrombie & Fitch has tapped Samir Desai to serve in the newly created role of chief digital and technology officer. Desai will report to CEO Fran Horowitz and be a member of the company’s executive steering committee in his role, where he will oversee digital strategy across the each brand. In a statement, Horowitz said that Desai’s “robust background and deep knowledge of technology innovation will be incredibly valuable as we continue our transformation journey to being a digitally led retailer.” Desai was previously the CTO at Equinox.

July 23, 2021: K-Swiss has tapped Kate Minner as its VP of marketing and e-commerce for the Americas region. In the role, K-Swiss said Minner will be tasked with building on the brand’s wholesale portfolio across sport, fashion and lifestyle, as well as performance tennis. Also, her position will include the implementation of strategic objectives for its online DTC business “to build the emotional connection with the brand’s consumers and elevate the purchasing experience.” Prior to K-Swiss, Minner held leadership roles at Lacoste Footwear, William Grant & Sons and L’Oreal.

July 22, 2021: As part of its commitment to increasing female representation in its leadership, Rack Room Shoes has promoted Dawn Heath to director of integrated marketing and Julie Barr to VP of human resources. Heath has been with the retailer for 14 years in various roles. In her new position, she will create and implement Rack Room’s strategic integrated marketing plan, overseeing all ad campaigns as well as managing the in-store and online experiences. Barr, who joined the company in 2017, has been tasked with strengthening the employee experience and streamlining administrative processes.

July 22, 2021: To further propel its sustainable mission, Twisted X has hired Kristy Rosica to the newly created role of sustainability strategist. The company has set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2022, and Rosica will lead efforts to quantify its long-term initiatives and identify the steps needed to further reduce waste and emissions. That includes creating product lifecycle assessments to educate partners and consumers, and researching additional eco-friendly materials and processes.

July 20, 2021: Nordstrom has added a new member to its executive team. Farrell Redwine , who has been with the company since 2016, has been named chief human resources officer, reporting directly to CEO Erik Nordstrom. In her new role, Redwine will oversee all aspects of HR for Nordstrom’s 55,000 employees, including recruiting, retention, diversity, succession planning and learning and development. Most recently, Redwine oversaw the centers of excellence at Nordstrom, but prior to joining the department store, she held HR leadership roles at major corporations such as ExxonMobile and Time Inc. With the addition of Redwine, five of the company’s 13 executive team members are now women.

July 20, 2021: Sock manufacturer Renfro Brands has promoted Kadian Langlais to chief marketing officer. She has been with the company for three years and previously served as VP of DTC and digital, where she helped guide Renfro’s rebrand and the launch of its Loops & Wales direct-to-consumer marketplace. Langlais brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, and in her new role will help Renfro (which was acquired in June by The Renco Group Inc.) to expand beyond its roots as a 100-year-old sockmaker and forge new connections between consumers and its brands, which include Fruit of the Loom, Smartwool, K.Bell and more.

July 19, 2021: Puma is shuffling its ranks. Following the appointment of Arne Freundt in June as chief commercial officer, the sportswear company today named Richard Teyssier to fill his position as GM of Europe, effective Sept. 1. Teyssier will have responsibility over central and southern Europe, including France, the U.K., Ireland and the Nordic region. He will report to Freundt and be based in the brand’s HQ in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Previously, Teyssier served as GM for Puma France, a role that will now be filled by Christophe Cance .

July 16, 2021: Luxury outerwear brand Mackage has tapped Tanya Golesic as its new CEO. Golesic previously served as president of the Americas at Jimmy Choo for five years. Golesic was also a member of the executive team in Jimmy Choo’s sale to Capri Holdings. Additionally, she has held leadership positions at Canada Goose, Marc Jacobs International, The Jones Group and Ralph Lauren .

July 13, 2021: Qurate Retail , the parent company of QVC and HSN, has named its new president and CEO. David Rawlinson will take on the role on Oct. 1 following a two-month transition period, during which time longtime chief executive Mike George will prepare to hand over the reins. Rawlinson most recently held the top post at NeilsenIQ, a consumer behavior data and analytics company, before which he led an online division of the industrial supply giant W. W. Grainger Inc.

July 13, 2021: Dave Quel , a veteran of the Ecco brand, announced he will retire as president of Ecco USA at the end of July 2021. Ecco USA, which is based in Londonderry, N.H., and is a division of the Danish parent company, said that a strategy is in place to ensure a seamless transition for the organization. Starting Aug. 1, Ecco USA CFO Klaus Flock will take over as interim president until a permanent replacement has been named.

July 7, 2021: Camber has named Tiffany Smith to its chief development officer role, where she will lead its corporate partnerships, resource development and marketing initiatives. Smith arrives at the diversity, equity and inclusion-focused nonprofit with more than 15 years of experience in fundraising strategy, donor stewardship, communications and resource development. Prior to joining the Camber, she has held leadership positions with other nonprofits including the Girl Scouts and the Urban League. “We are confident that she is the right person to build on the momentum of the organization and support the collaborative workplace DEI efforts of our partners nationwide. She is a seasoned leader whose vision, energy and sense of purpose will drive engagement and impact,” Camber executive director Emily Newman said in a statement.

July 1, 2021: JD Sports Fashion PLC , which operates roughly 3,300 stores across 29 countries, announced that intends to divide the roles of executive chairman and CEO before the next annual general meeting “in conjunction with the board’s succession planning and to strengthen the depth of the management team.” Peter Cowgill, who was appointed executive chairman in March 2004, also serves as the company’s CEO. (Its prior CEO, Barry Bown, stepped away from JD in May 2014.)

June 29, 2021: Helen David , the former chief merchant of Harrods, has joined Kurt Geiger as chief merchant of luxury. The appointment reunites David with the Kurt Geiger team, which has operated the luxury shoe business at Harrods for many years and which worked closely with the executive during her 11-year stint at the department store. At Kurt Geiger, David has been tasked with managing all functions in the luxury channel, including buying, merchandising and marketing.

June 29, 2021: Marco Gobbetti is stepping down as CEO of Burberry and will leave his post at the end of 2021 after nearly five years on the job. The executive will be taking up the role of general director and CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, the Italian company announced separately. According to Burberry, Gobbetti is making the move to “enable him to return to Italy and be closer to his family.” The hunt is on for his successor, said Burberry, adding that Gobbetti will work with chairman Gerry Murphy to provide full support to the executive leadership team on an orderly transition.

June 23, 2021: Wolverine World Wide Inc. revealed the next step in its executive transition process. Brendan Hoffman — who joined Wolverine as president last September — will succeed Blake Krueger in the top spot at the end of 2021. Krueger — who has been a force at the Rockford, Mich.-based company since 1993 — will become executive chairman after 14 years in the CEO role.

June 23, 2021: Livestream shopping platform Ntwrk announced the appointment of Jason Brown as its first Chief Marketing Officer . In the role, Ntwrk said Brown will oversee marketing strategies, lead its marketing team in executing exclusive partnerships with brands and creators, and build an integrated consumer experience. Also, he will have a hand in all company events and further the company’s social and cultural responsibility commitments. Prior to Ntwrk, Brown was last the VP of marketing in North America for Foot Locker. He has also held leadership roles at PepsiCo and NBC Sports Group.

June 22, 2021: Designer Brands Inc. announced that William Jordan has been named president, a title he will hold in addition to his role as chief growth officer. Meanwhile, vice chairman Debbie Ferrée officially adds president of the Camuto Group division to her responsibilities. Both appointments go into place immediately. Ferrée, who had been president of Designer Brands, has been steering Camuto on an interim basis since last August. In her permanent role, she will focus on growing brands and further integrating Camuto Group into the parent company.

June 17, 2021: K-Swiss has tapped Dave Grange as international brand president. The executive will succeed Barney Waters , who is departing to lead an eyewear brand after 12 years with the classic sneaker label. Grange, who was most recently VP of sales at K-Swiss, will assume day-to-day leadership of the brand, which is owned by China-based Xtep International Holdings Ltd.

June 15, 2021: As it forges ahead with plans to become a lifestyle player, Dearfoams has tapped Jocelyn Thornton as its new brand president. She was most recently EVP of product and merchandising at Earth Shoes. Thornton built her product development experience at brands such as Sperry and Clarks, and has also served as an SVP at Doneger Group. “As Dearfoams evolves into a multi-category comfort brand, we are elated to have Jocelyn lead this transformation,” said Bob Mullaney , CEO of RG Barry, Dearfoams’ parent company. “Her consumer and product experience, coupled with her leadership style, make for an ideal fit for this next evolution and growth in Dearfoams’ 75-year history.”

June 14, 2021: Happy Socks has appointed Kelly Barton as its new USA country manager. Barton previously was director marketing and merchandising for BabyBjörn, where she led its North American business. She also has worked for Skip Hop and Havaianas during her career. Emil Viklund, who took over as CEO of Happy Socks in January, said in a statement, “The U.S. market is a fundamental part of Happy Socks DNA and has been a source of inspiration for many of our successful collaborations. We expect our U.S. team to be a key driver of our growth going forward.”

June 9, 2021: Poshmark CFO Anan Kashyap is stepping down after five years with the company. The exec, who exits in August, will remain as an advisor until the end of the year. In a statement, founder and CEO Manish Chandra said, “Anan has helped to transform Poshmark from a small and pioneering private company to a NASDAQ-listed public company that’s leading the future of shopping. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” The online resale marketplace has begun an internal and external search for his successor.

June 9, 2021: Former Tapestry CEO Victor Luis will reportedly become the executive chairman of Moose Knuckles . According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the appointment comes after the exec made a “significant investment” in the outerwear label. The size and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

June 4, 2021: Caleres has tapped Jennifer Olsen as chief marketing officer. Olsen was most recently the CMO of Untuckit, where she led the marketing and creative teams and played a significant role in the brand’s growth over the last several years. Prior to that, she served in key marketing roles at Yahoo, StitchFix, Crate & Barrel. She also spent time at Gap Inc. as VP of now-defunct footwear site Piperlime. “Jenny will serve as a key member of the Caleres leadership team. Her expertise will be instrumental in leading the marketing efforts across our entire portfolio to drive revenue and build our brands,” said chairman and CEO Diane Sullivan. “Her strong marketing, consumer research and digital background align perfectly with our strategic priorities, including strengthening the power and broadening the reach of our brands and products and accelerating digital growth with stronger consumer connections. I’m confident that Jenny, in combination with the teams already in place, will be the key that will unlock the potential to grow the customer base across our portfolio.”

June 4, 2021: The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute ‘s chief external relations officer is set to retire after 15 years in the role. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, Nancy Chilton will remain in her position through September to steer communications for the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (The 2021 Met Gala will be held five days prior to the exhibition’s debut on Sept. 18.) Chilton is expected to open a strategic communications consulting business after her departure and will still consult with the Costume Institute on a project basis.

June 2, 2021: Hoka One One has made a pair of leadership hires. Norma Delaney , who is a former consultant for the brand, will assume the VP of global brand marketing role. Prior to Hoka One One, Delaney held several marketing leadership roles at New Balance for 11 years, and also had stints at Burton, Rockport, Sperry, Keds and W.L. Gore. Also, the company has named Deckers Brands veteran Erika Gabrielli as its senior director of global integrated marketing. Prior to this position, Gabrielli was most recently the senior director of global marketing at Teva, another Deckers Brands company. Gabrielli has also held marketing positions at Adidas, Yakima, Airwalk and Red Bull.

June 2, 2021: SNS has named fashion industry veteran Fredrik Malm as its new CEO. Malm is the successor of SNS co-founder Erik Fagerlind , who will assume the company’s creative director role. “Fredrik’s experience in developing teams that excel, and his international background will be key as we invest in SNS as a global brand. We have grown strongly over the past 10 years, and under Fredriks leadership we look forward to further strengthen our position and outperform,” Fagerlind said in a statement. Prior to SNS, Malm was most recently the president of Coach Europe & International. He has also had a stint at Ralph Lauren, serving as the company’s president of sales in the EMEA region. According to SNS, the company is on course to break €100M (roughly $121.9 million) in sales.

June 2, 2021: Xcel Brands has announced the appointment of Heather Bogen as president of wholesale apparel. She has nearly three decades of experience in the industry as well as held leadership roles with G-III Apparel Group, LVMH, Jones Apparel Group, Donna Karan and Isaac Mizrahi. She reports directly to chairman and CEO Robert D’Loren. “Heather is a great leader and will be a valuable addition to the team as we continue to propel our fashion and apparel business forward,” D’Loren said in a statement.

June 1, 2021: Cole Haan has announced the appointment of Stephen Henderson as chief digital officer. The executive joins the company from Caleres, where he served as SVP of marketing and e-commerce. “As we look toward digital commerce expansion globally, Stephen will have a wide mandate to work across the entire Cole Haan enterprise to accelerate our digital growth agenda,” CEO Jack Boys said in a statement. Henderson’s role is effective immediately, and he will oversee all sites operated by international distributors, as well as Cole Haan USA, Japan and Canada.

June 1, 2021: Moncler has tapped a longtime Nike executive for the role of chief brand officer. Starting June 7, Gino Fisanotti — who served as the Swoosh’s first-ever brand creative officer and worked at the sportswear giant for 23 years — will take on the newly created position and report to chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini. He will also join the company’s strategic committee. In addition, chief marketing and operating officer Roberto Eggs — who has been with Moncler since 2015 — will move into the post of chief business strategy and global markets officer.

May 26, 2021: York Athletics Mfg. has made a pair of executive moves. The company announced that Greg Segel has assumed its VP of e-commerce role, and will be tasked with driving sales and profitability online. Prior to joining, Segel worked for ’47 Brand for roughly seven years. And Greg Cordeiro has joined the brand to lead footwear creative direction, design and development, and also will be tasked with influencing product marketing. His most recent position was head of footwear design at Huckberry, and prior to that he held roles at Clarks and BBC International.

May 25, 2021: Wolverine World Wide Inc. revealed a pair of key executive moves. The company promoted Isabel Soriano to the post of president of International and named Katherine Cousins as global brand president of Sperry. Soriano joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2018 as VP and managing director of EMEA after holding key roles at Vans, Timberland and other VF Corp. brands. With her promotion, she now oversees all international markets, including EMEA, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Canada. Separately, Wolverine tapped Cousins, who was most recently VP and general manager of Kodiak, Terra and Work Authority at VF, as the new head of Sperry. She succeeds Joelle Grunberg, who will be assisting with the transition and other special projects. Both Soriano and Cousins will report to Wolverine president Brendan Hoffman.

May 17, 2021: Brendon Babenzien has been named the new creative director of J.Crew Men’s. The designer — known as the co-founder of eco-conscious brand Noah and the former design director of Supreme — will work alongside CEO Libby Wadle and lead the evolution of its menswear line, effective immediately. “J.Crew has always been a part of my life — quietly, subtly in the background, slowly becoming the platform from which to build my personal style,” Babenzien said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the team and build a positive future that meets the interests of the thoughtful consumers that exist today, satisfying not just their sophisticated taste level but their demands for responsible business practices.” His first full collection for the brand is scheduled to debut in the second half of 2022.

May 12, 2021: Rothy’s has brought on Michal Russ as the brand’s SVP of technology. She previously served as VP of international ecommerce technology at Walmart. Prior to Walmart, Russ started her career as a first lieutenant in the Israeli military and transitioned to retail, having worked at Israeli ecommerce startup Tenengroup, as well as McKinsey & Company. In her new role, Russ will oversee Rothy’s overall tech strategy and work closely with her team to create the technological product experiences to deliver optimal digital experiences for both the customer and Rothy’s employees.

May 12, 2021: Genesco Inc. has announced the appointment of Parag Desai as SVP and chief strategy and digital officer. The executive previously served as SVP of strategy and shared services — a post he had held since December 2014. In the newly created role, Desai will spearhead the development of the retail group’s technology, logistics and analytics platforms. He will also help expand its consumer insights and customer relationship management capabilities, while serving as a member of the company’s management committee. “Parag has a record of significant accomplishment at Genesco, and I am confident he will continue to add tremendous value in his new role,” president and CEO Mimi Vaughn said in a statement.

May 11, 2021: Centric Brands LLC has made two new key hires: Sid Keswani , who joins as president, and Ruth Hartman , who has been added to the company’s board of directors. Keswani most recently served as president of North America at Pandora and brings more than two decades of experience across the retail, grocery and real estate industries. Separately, Hartman — currently an adviser with Bain & Co. — was the president of Lord & Taylor, where she oversaw digital, merchandising, stores and marketing. “As Centric Brands continues implementing our strategic growth initiatives, we are fortunate to add two leaders as accomplished as Sid and Ruth to our innovative and entrepreneurial team,” CEO Jason Rabin said in a statement.

May 10, 2021: Everlane has recruited a former Nike executive as its new global creative director, according to Retail Dive . Shu Hung , who spent more than seven years at the Swoosh and most recently was with Uniqlo, has been hired by Everlane to oversee its creative team. In a statement to Retail Dive, Hung said, “I’m looking forward to applying my design thinking to an organization that is clearly passionate about all aspects of the customer experience, from brand communication to products and services.”

May 7, 2021: Valentino has tapped a new CEO for its Japan and Korea businesses. Masumi Shinohara joins the Italian fashion house from Zegna Japan, where he served as president, as well as the LVMH-owned Berluti Japan, where he was the president, CEO and representative director. In his new role, Shinohara will work to expand Valentino’s presence in both countries, reporting to chief commercial officer Marco Giacometti.

May 6, 2021: Rockport , a division of Newton, Mass.-based The Rockport Group, has promoted Steve Holt to the position of brand president. He previously served as SVP of international at Rockport for the past four years, helping to grow its global presence. In his new role, Holt is responsible for all aspects of the brand’s daily operations and has been tasked with executing on areas of global opportunity, in addition to driving strategic development of KPIs. Gregg Ribatt, CEO of The Rockport Group, said in a statement, “This year marks Rockport’s 50th anniversary, and as we continue to position our brand strategy for another 50 years of success, we have no doubt that Steve is the right person to take Rockport to the next level. We’re excited for him to bring his deep industry knowledge, global perspective and strong track record of driving results to this new role.”

May 6, 2021: Puma has appointed two company veterans to new positions. Hubert Hinterseher , who has been with Puma for 16 years and most recently was its global director of financial controlling, will assume the CFO role. He will take over from Michael Lämmermann, who will retire after 28 years with Puma. And 10-year Puma vet Arne Freundt , who last was its regional GM of the EMEA region, will take over as CCO. Both appointments are effective June 1.

May 6, 2021: Direct-to-consumer athletic footwear brand York Athletics Mfg. has made changes to its board of directors. Travis York , the co-founder of York, was named as the board’s executive chairman. Additionally, Curtis Charles , the CEO of FFB Collaboration, has been added to the Boston-based company’s board.

May 5, 2021: Moda Operandi has hired former Neiman Marcus executive Jim Gold to be its CEO. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the new chief — who has held an interim position at the online luxury fashion retailer — will join founder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo on the board of directors. “Connecting new and established designers with luxury consumers is what makes Moda special, and it’s what I am most passionate about,” Santo Domingo said in a statement to WWD. “Moda’s brand is strong. With Jim’s deep knowledge of luxury retail, and with a renewed strategic commitment to what makes Moda special, I am confident we will succeed.”

May 5, 2021: Tailored Brands has tapped three experienced retail executives for its leadership team: John Tighe , formerly president of Peerless Clothing and having served in various leadership positions at JCPenney, is now EVP and chief customer officer. In addition, Karla Gray , who spent 16 years at Nike, has assumed the role of EVP and chief stores officer, while Lowe’s veteran Tim Cooksey has joined the organization as SVP of real estate. “We are thrilled to welcome John, Karla and Tim to the Tailored Brands team — especially at a moment when we are seeing such positive momentum in our business and are poised for growth,” interim co-CEO Peter Sachse said in a statement.

May 5, 2021: New Balance has appointed Mathias Boenke as its SVP for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and will be based at the company’s European headquarters in Amsterdam. Boenke held the brand’s country manager role for Germany from 2001 to 2006, and is set to return to New Balance in June. Most recently, he was the COO at sports retailer Intersport for Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Boenke will replace 25-year company veteran Fran Allen , who is currently in the role and will retire at the end of the year. “Fran’s strategic leadership drove significant sales growth for our North American and EMEA business during his impactful career at New Balance,” New Balance president and CEO Joe Preston said in a statement. “I want to thank Fran for his many years of service and dedication to our customers as well as his strong passion for charity and volunteerism.”

April 30, 2021: New Guards Group has tapped a new chief merchant. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, Olivier Germain — who spent three years in the same post at Balmain — is now tasked with developing all merchandising and product development strategies for the company’s fashion brands, including Heron Preston, Opening Ceremony, Palm Angels and Unravel Project, as well as the license of Off-White. Prior to Balmain, Germain served as chief product officer of Alexander McQueen and worldwide director of merchandising at Tom Ford.

April 29, 2021: Tapestry Inc. has appointed Scott Roe as its chief financial officer and head of strategy. The new exec — who joins the Stuart Weitzman parent after 25 years at VF Corp. — will hold responsibility for all finance functions as well as lead the company’s strategy and consumer insights teams, effective June 1. “As a leader, Scott is both dynamic and progressive and believes in soliciting diverse perspectives, while working to build and empower collaborative and high-performing teams,” CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said in a statement. “I am confident that Scott is the right leader and strategic business partner as we drive Tapestry’s next chapter of growth.” With Roe’s appointment, Andrea Shaw Resnick — who has held the role of interim CFO since July — will assume the newly created post of chief communications officer. In addition, current VP of investor relations Christina Colone will be promoted to global head of investor relations.

April 27, 2021: Samuel Sato, former head of Finish Line , is set to become president and CEO of Duluth Holdings Inc . on May 3. Sato will succeed founder Steve Schlecht, who has guided the company since 2019. “As the former CEO of publicly traded Finish Line before its merger with JD Sports, Sam has the demonstrated leadership, breadth of business experience and the core values we believe are critical to lead our brand into the future,” said Schlecht in a statement. “He has a track record of rolling up his sleeves and providing hands-on leadership—a quality that comes from a career dedicated to a team-first and customer-first mentality.” Sato began his career at Nordstrom, growing from a store sales associate to VP of corporate merchandising at the Seattle-based department store.

April 26, 2021: Kenzo creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista is stepping down. The contract between the label and the designer, who held the post for two years, will expire at the end of June. In a statement, he said, “I have been honored to serve this amazing house and the legacy of its founder, Kenzo Takada. I would like to thank my teams for their talent and dedication.” Oliveira Baptista took on the artistic role following the exit of Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, who founded Opening Ceremony. A successor at the Paris-based fashion house — owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — has yet to be named.

April 23, 2021: Columbia Sportswear Co. has appointed Emily Rompala to the newly-created role of SVP, omni-planning and fulfillment operations. In the position, Rompala will be tasked with leading the company’s global omni-planning team across all brands, as well as lead its fulfillment operations team. She will report to Lisa Kulok, EVP, chief supply chain officer.

April 22, 2021: VF Corp. has tapped Matt Puckett for the role of EVP and CFO. The new financial chief — who succeeds longtime VF exec Scott Roe — will report to CEO Steve Rendle and serve on the executive leadership team. He recently marked his 20th anniversary at VF, which he joined in 2001 as a senior accountant in the finance department and where he held posts of increasing responsibility — most recently as VP of global financial planning and analysis. “Matt’s VF career has given him a broad range of experience in all facets of financial management, and he deeply understands our company and financial model from his experience working within our brands, our business units and across international markets,” Rendle said in a statement. “Matt is a clear example of VF’s robust succession planning approach, and there’s no one more qualified than him to serve in the CFO position as we pursue the next phase of the VF growth strategy.”

April 21, 2021: Vans has appointed Kristin Harrer as its global chief marketing officer. The new exec, who joins the brand from Dollar Shave Club and has more than two decades of marketing experience, is tasked with leading the company’s vision, strategy and global planning, as well as creative development and execution for marketing across its retail, brand and digital channels. She reports directly to global brand president Doug Palladini. “In addition to being an outstanding leader with a proven track record at other global brands, Kristin is a passionate and true brand expert in digital and direct-to-consumer experiences,” Palladini said in a statement. “As we continue to accelerate our digital transformative thinking, Kristin will spearhead our brand’s ability to connect with our global consumer base through the creation of meaningful and authentic consumer touch points.”

April 21, 2021: Mytheresa has named Heather Kaminetsky as its president of North America, effective June 1. In her new role, Kaminetsky — most recently the chief brand officer at M.Gemi — will be responsible for all Mytheresa customer-facing activities in the North American market, including personal shopping, communication and affiliate marketing. “The U.S. is an important growth market for Mytheresa,” CEO Michael Kliger said in a statement. “It is a game-changer for us to have a dedicated local team to make more consumers aware of our unique value proposition and to deliver the first-class shopping experience that our customers expect. Heather has proven in the past that she can scale brand awareness and a customer base for companies such as Net-a-Porter and Barneys New York.”

April 15, 2021: Coach parent Tapestry Inc. has announced the appointment of Todd Kahn to the role of brand president and CEO. The exec, who has held the posts on an interim basis since July, will be in charge of all aspects of the brand, reporting to Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat. Kahn joined Tapestry in January 2008 and has held a number of leadership roles within the organization. He started in the role of SVP, general counsel and secretary, as well as served in the positions of chief legal officer until March last year, company secretary until August, and president and chief administrative officer from May 2016 to the present. According to the retail group, which owns the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, Kahn has also led the “revenue-generating business units” at Coach since March.

April 14, 2021: Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake is stepping down from her role as CEO. The chief executive, who founded the online styling service a decade ago while she was a student at Harvard Business School, announced her departure in a letter to employees. She will transition to the role of executive chairperson of the board, effective Aug. 1. The San Francisco-based platform added in a statement that it has named president Elizabeth Spaulding to the top post upon Lake’s exit. Spaulding, who spent more than 20 years at Bain & Company prior to joining Stitch Fix, has also been elected to the board of directors.

April 14, 2021: Wolverine World Wide Inc. announced today that it has appointed Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to its board of directors, effective May 5. This year, Wilson-Thompson retired as EVP and global chief human resources officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Her career also includes several leadership positions at Kellogg Company. Aside from Wolverine, she also serves on the Tesla Inc. board, as well as the board of directors for the Alumni Association of the University of Michigan. “Kathleen has been associated with some of the largest consumer-focused businesses in the world, and we are excited to welcome her to our board of directors,” Wolverine World Wide Inc. chairman and CEO Blake Krueger said in a statement. “She brings a breadth of experiences to our Company, and her proven record of leading large global companies through complex and challenging environments will be instrumental in helping to drive Wolverine Worldwide’s Global Growth Agenda.”

April 13, 2021: Anthropologie has named Tricia Smith as its global CEO following the exit of Hillary Super , who stepped down on Friday after four years with the company. Smith joins the chain from apparel retailer Tilly’s, where she served as chief merchandising officer since 2019. Prior to that, she spent more than 26 years in merchandising roles at Nordstrom. In a statement, parent Urban Outfitters Inc. CEO Richard Hayne said, “She is an accomplished leader with extensive merchant experience. She understands the Anthropologie customer, and I’m confident she will successfully expand the brand’s equity and reach.”

April 12, 2021: Zadig & Voltaire has tapped Hélène Jessua as head of sustainable development. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the new exec began her career at Carrefour, where she spent a decade in the sustainability division, and thenjumped to catalogue business Redcats, where she helped in the development strategies of more than a dozen brands. In 2014, she joined French ReFashion, and since 2017, she has served as an independent consultant to companies about corporate social responsibility issues. “Her mastery of environmental and social issues in supply chains, her 360-degree vision of matters linked to the evolution of consumption habits and her international culture allows us to write a new, ambitious chapter for the brand and align Zadig & Voltaire’s know-how with the concerns of our times,” said CEO Rémy Baume.

April 9, 2021: J.Crew Group has appointed four executives to its senior management team to boost its marketing, digital and sustainability initiatives. The company has named Levi Strauss & Co. VP of Human Resources Jose Davila as its chief people officer, while Danielle Schmelkin , formerly Madewell’s chief information officer, has taken on the same role at J.Crew. In addition, Madewell veterans Derek Yarbrough and Liz Hershfield have been tapped for the newly created positions of chief marketing officer and SVP of sustainability, respectively. All executives will report to CEO Libby Wadle, who said in a statement, “Jose, Danielle, Derek and Liz are proven leaders in their respective fields, share our core values and bring significant expertise, as well as a passion for our brands that will drive our business forward.”

April 9, 2021: Chiara Ferragni has joined Tod’s Group ‘s board of directors. The influencer’s relationship with the brand began four years ago when together they created the #ChiaraLovesTods limited-edition capsule. In a statement, chairman Diego Della Valle said, “Chiara’s knowledge of the world of young people will certainly be extremely valuable. Together, we will try to build solidarity and support projects for those in need, raising awareness and involving the new generations more and more in these kind of operations.”

April 7, 2021: Vibram Corp. has made several changes to its executive management team, which it said is part of its long-term organizational strategy to align the business to drive growth. Tammy Vrahopoulos is the company’s VP of human resources, Nicola Beretta is now the VP of finance and Jay Steere is the VP of product creation and merchandising. The three will report to Vibram Corp. president and global chief brand officer Fabrizio Gamberini. Eric Rosen, who has spent almost 20 years with the company, will retire this month. “Eric’s contributions to Vibram are deeply significant and he’s helped drive results for many years. I’ve worked with him for almost three years and will miss him greatly.” Gamberini said in a statement. “We have a thoughtful succession strategy in place and have built a highly skilled, consumer-focused executive management team with the experience, acumen, brand knowledge, and Vibram brand values required to continue to build sustainable growth for Vibram, for the long-term.”

April 6, 2021: Saucony has appointed Fábio Tambosi to its chief marketing officer role, effective immediately. In this position, Tambosi will be tasked with strategic development and execution of the company’s global branding initiatives, and will report to Anne Cavassa, president of Saucony. (Additionally, he will join the brand’s senior leadership team.) Tambosi has more than 18 years of industry experience, and was most recently at Adidas where he was the global head of brand, planning and activation for the sports performance categories. Before Adidas, he had stints at Nike and Nokia.

April 6, 2021: Retailer Snipes USA has tapped Marty Badour , who has been with the company for eight years, to fill its EVP of retail role. Snipes said Badour was pivotal in the rebranding and integration of Kicks USA to Snipes USA, as well as the Mr. Alan’s Men’s Bootery acquisition, both occurring in 2019. With this new position, Snipes USA confirmed he will also become a member of the executive team and will continue to lead its field, operations, talent development, loss prevention and visual merchandising teams. Badour will report to Jim Bojko, president of Snipes. Before Snipes, Badour held leadership positions at The Jones Group, Foot Locker Inc. and Jimmy Jazz.

April 6, 2021: Phil Graves , who has roughly two decades of experience leading sustainability efforts, has secured the chief sustainability officer role at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s . In the role, Graves will work closely with Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO Bass Pro Shops, to improve upon its sustainability efforts including manufacturing, supply chain and operations. Additionally, he will work with Bass Pro Shops senior director of conservation Bob Ziehmer to expand wildlife conservation and educational programs under the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation. Graves has held roles at Patagonia, Deloitte and PWC prior to joining Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

April 5, 2021: Ralph Lauren Corp. has hired Selfridges’ former digital fashion director, Jack Becht , as its creative director of agency, overseeing the Polo, Luxury, Lauren, Home and RL content studio divisions. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, he has more than a decade of experience in advertising, branded content and editorial. Becht, who reports to chief digital and content officer Alice Delahunt, succeeds SVP and creative director of concept and integration Nathan Copan, who departed the company at the end of March.

April 2, 2021: J.Crew Group is building out its senior leadership team as it embarks on a long-term strategic growth plan after emerging from bankruptcy. The company has named four new executives: Jose Davila as chief people officer; Danielle Schmelkin as chief information officer; Derek Yarbrough as chief marketing officer; and Liz Hershfield as SVP of sustainability. “Jose, Danielle, Derek and Liz are proven leaders in their respective fields, share our core values and bring significant expertise as well as a passion for our brands that will drive our business forward,” CEO Libby Wadle said in a statement. In addition, J.Crew has appointed former Nike exec Frits Dirk van Paasschen , Madison Park Ventures founder Anna Fieler and Slack chief people officer Nadia Rawlinson to its board of directors.

April 1, 2021: Heidi Cooley has been promoted to the post of SVP and chief marketing officer at Crocs . The new CMO joined the shoe brand as VP of global marketing in 2016 and became head of global marketing in 2020. “Under Heidi’s leadership, Crocs has ignited its brand presence around the globe, engaging and exciting more consumers than ever before through our inclusive ‘Come As You Are’ platform,” Crocs brand president Michelle Poole said in a statement. “We’re confident that Heidi is the right marketing leader to drive our mission to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes forward today and in the future.”

April 1, 2021: Columbia Sportswear has announced the retirement of SVP of emerging brands Doug Morse in the summer, following a 27-year career at the company. He began as a temp in the consumer department back in 1994 and subsequently advanced to positions such as GM in Canada, VP/chief business development officer and GM of LAAP distributors. He took on the additional role of managing the emerging brands portfolio and the Asia subsidiaries in 2017 before focusing on emerging brands in 2020. Succeeding Morse is Craig Zanon , who spent more than two decades at Nike, where he most recently served as VP and GM of global basketball. During his time at the Swoosh, he was also VP for U.S. Footwear and GM for the Americas. “Craig brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue the growth trajectory of Sorel, Mountain Hardwear and prAna,” chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle said in a statement. “He will build on the brand-led, consumer focused strategy that we have been pursuing for the last several years.”

April 1, 2021: Texas-based Twisted X Global Brands has announced two changes to its leadership team. Lee Lemon has been promoted to VP of sales after previously serving as GM. In his new role, Lemon will be responsible for the Twisted X, Twisted X Work, CellSole and Tamarindo collections. CEO Prasad Reddy said in a statement, “What makes Twisted X special is that we prioritize our retailers instead of competing with them, giving them everything they need for success including the best products, education and support. We have full confidence in Lee to continue strengthening these strategic partnerships to further our growth.” Meanwhile, Monte Nelson has joined the firm as VP of Western and will lead sales efforts for all Western product under the Twisted X, Black Star and Wrangler Footwear brands. Nelson most recently was a senior sales executive at Justin Brands Inc.