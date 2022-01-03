CDC to address confusion over COVID isolation periods, testing

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it received reports of eight cases of a heart inflammation called myocarditis in children ages 5 to 11 who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech. The agency said there had been over 7 million vaccine doses in the 5-11 age...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new list is out of the symptoms you’re likely to feel if you’ve been infected with the newer omicron variant of COVID-19. You might be likely at first to dismiss it as the common cold. While it appears many of the initial symptoms...
Odds are, you know someone around Kansas City who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past couple weeks. With local medical officials saying COVID-19 patients are overwhelming their hospitals and record-breaking daily new case numbers, the virus is here in full force. So many people are trying to get...
More cases of a drug resistant fungal superbug have been discovered, this time in a new US state. Oregon health officials have announced three cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have described as posing a 'serious? concern for the world.
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most of the 43 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant identified in the United States so far were in people who were fully vaccinated, and a third of them had received a booster dose, according to a U.S. report published on Friday. The U.S. Centers...
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting older, less healthy adults against infection than they are for younger, healthier recipients, a study published Monday by the Annals of Internal Medicine found. However, they still prevent severe illness and death from the...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
Every county in Florida has high level of coronavirus transmission — several times above minimum for that category for cases per 100,000 and positivity rate in South Florida, according to weekly data from CDC. Hospitalizations rise to 7,646, twice as much as last week.
Joining TODAY live, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, discusses the decision to cut the COVID isolation period in half: “This was really a way to tell people: Make sure you isolate in those first five days, when you’re maximally infected.” She also talks about how effective antigen tests are against the new variants.Dec. 29, 2021.
Quality Journalism for Critical Times
With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […]
The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Comments / 0