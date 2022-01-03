Louisiana Health Dept. reports over 30,000 new cases over the NYE holiday

What was feared by health officials has come to pass. Louisiana saw over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Health today, reports 31,161 new cases in just four days since Thursday. These numbers include Friday’s numbers since the health department did not update their COVID-19 dashboard over the holiday weekend.

The number of COVID cases is not the only statistic to see a spike over the holidays.

The LDH also reports 1,106 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 an increase of 225 since December 30.

Of those more than 1,000 people in the hospital, 77% of those patients are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Deaths due to COVID also increased to 15 bringing the total to 15,001 people killed by the virus. Among those deaths between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, 75% of those people killed by the virus were not vaccinated the LDH reports.