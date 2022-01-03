‘Peacemaker’: HBO Max Cancels L.A. Red Carpet Premiere Due To Omicron Surge

HBO Max has canceled the January 8 red carpet Los Angeles premiere of James Gunn ’s anticipated HBO Max series Peacemaker amid a surge of the Omicron variant. We hear the decision was made before the holidays out of an abundance of caution as Covid cases skyrocketed.

Peacemaker, produced by Peter Safran and starring John Cena in the title role, explores the continuing story of the character in the aftermath of Gunn’s 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad. It’s about a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

The eight-episode series debuts Thursday, January 13 on HBO Max with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly through February 17.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Numerous live in-person events, award shows and Broadway productions have been canceled or postponed due to the recent spike in Covid cases.