Reports: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) out for season

 4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup sustained a torn left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Per reports, an MRI on Monday confirmed the severity of his injury.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after Sunday’s 25-22 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals that the team feared Gallup had torn his ACL.

Gallup, 25, twisted around to catch a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter on Sunday. It was clear that he was in pain after the play, and he did not return.

The fourth-year receiver finished the game with three catches for 36 yards and the score, upping his season totals to 35 receptions, 445 yards and two touchdowns. He will be a free agent after the season.

Gallup sustained a calf injury in Week 1 and missed the first half of the season before returning in Week 10.

He has 193 catches for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in 55 career games since being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

