Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis added to protocol

 4 days ago

Dallas forward/center Kristaps Porzingis is the latest Maverick added to the league’s health and safety protocol and will miss Monday night’s game against the visiting Denver Nuggets.

He joins Trey Burke, Boban Marjanovic, JaQuori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas on the COVID-19 list. Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) will also miss the game against the Nuggets.

Porzingis, 26, is averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He has missed several games earlier this season with knee and back injuries.

Guards Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., and forward Maxi Kleber cleared the protocol and returned over the weekend. Kleber is expected to start for Porzingis against Denver.

–Field Level Media

