ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Number of new Premier League Covid cases drops to 94

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXEBf_0dbiDNML00

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Premier League has fallen for the first time in eight weeks, the governing body has revealed.

A total of 14,250 tests were carried out on players and club staff between December 27 and January 2 and 94 new positives were recorded, a reduction of nine on the previous week’s record of 103.

A Premier League statement said: “The safety of everyone is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant. The League has reverted to its emergency measures and has increased testing of players and club staff.

“The League can today confirm that between Monday 27 December and Sunday 2 January, 14,250 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65 per cent).

“This is the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks.”

The results come after the top-flight festive programme was severely disrupted by postponements as clubs requested games be called off with Covid-19 cases and injuries mounting.

Two top-flight matches were postponed in the latest round of fixtures, Leicester-Norwich on Saturday and Southampton-Newcastle on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Ben Davies’ own goal

Chelsea seized control of their league cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday thanks to an early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies.The Blues swamped their visitors right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defence in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.Half an hour later, the dominant hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a Hakim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#The League#Premier League Covid#Omicron#Covid#Premierleague#Southampton Newcastle
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards. Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January. Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year. The Fifpro men’s and women’s world...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley confirm new Covid cases among players as well as manager Sean Dyche

Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan has revealed there are new coronavirus cases among the players in addition to boss Sean Dyche’s positive test ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield.The Clarets on Thursday morning announced Dyche would miss the third-round clash at Turf Moor having tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.Woan subsequently conducted a pre-match press conference, in which he said he believed there were “four new ones” in terms of positive cases within the playing staff.Goalkeeper Nick Pope and midfielder Josh Brownhill missed the last two games after positive tests – Woan said Pope had not yet returned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is not yet finished in the Premier League

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is far from finished in the Premier League – even though he cannot find space for the former England man in his squad.Having left Tottenham as a free agent, Rose, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Hornets during the summer under then manager Xisco Munoz.The former England defender, though, has now found himself surplus to requirements as Ranieri, who took charge at the start of October, looks to different options.Watford signed left-back Hassane Kamara from French club Nice earlier this week and also have 20-year-old defender James Morris waiting in the wings.Rose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

The Premier League has the option of rescheduling matches postponed due to Covid-19 during the international break at the end of the month, FIFA has said.Eighteen top-flight games have been called off for Covid-related reasons since last month amid a significant rise in cases, with only three given new dates so far.The international window which runs from January 24 to February 2 will not involve European countries, and had been viewed by the league at the start of the season as an opportunity for any players not called up for international duty elsewhere to take a break.Premier League matches postponed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri prioritising Watford’s Premier League survival over FA Cup run

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri feels he has to protect his squad for their Premier League survival battle rather than target an extended FA Cup run – but confirmed Danny Rose will not be part of the plans.The Hornets travel to holders Leicester on Saturday looking to arrest a run of six straight league defeats.Hopes of progress to the fourth round, though, will be offset against a need to keep key men available for a crucial upcoming run of games against direct relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley and then Norwich.Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid amid major outbreak at Man City

Manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for Covid as part of a major outbreak at Manchester City.The club have confirmed 21 members of the first-team bubble have tested positive, including the manager and assistant manager Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating.City take on Swindon Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.The club confirmed the news with a statement on Thursday.“Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19,” it read. “The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Manchester United Appoints Richard Arnold as New CEO

The Premier League’s most valuable club is getting a new boss. Manchester United announced Thursday morning that current managing director Richard Arnold would be appointed CEO, effective Feb. 1. He takes the reins from vice-chair Ed Woodward, who has led the club since 2013. The move follows a turbulent year for Man United. Woodward announced his intention to step down last spring, after United and 11 other European football clubs’ proposal to break away from their domestic leagues to form a European Super League turned into a debacle. The club outmaneuvered Manchester City to add Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley hoping FA Cup can kickstart Premier League resurgence

Burnley assistant boss Ian Woan has no doubt this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield can provide a useful boost for the struggling Clarets.Burnley are 18th in the Premier League table with only one win, secured against Brentford in October.The 3-1 loss at Leeds on Sunday was a third defeat in four matches for the Turf Moor outfit, who are two points adrift of safety with a game in hand over 17th-placed Watford.Woan – overseeing things in the absence of Sean Dyche after the manager tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week – told a press conference: “We’ll be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michail Antonio signs new West Ham contract

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new contract.The 31-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next summer, has committed himself to the Hammers until 2024 with the option of a further year.Antonio has scored 55 goals for the club since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and has been a key player in West Ham’s rise up the Premier League over the last two seasons under manager David Moyes.Moyes said: “We’ve extended one or two contracts behind the scenes.“We did Michail’s contract about two months ago, but we’ve also done another couple of players. We’ve gone about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the FA Cup 4th round draw and how can I watch it?

England’s top flight clubs begin start their participation in the FA Cup this weekend as the third round kicks off on Friday evening.A total of 64 clubs will be fighting to book their place in the fourth round and keep their hopes of a successful cup run alive until at least next month.A number of intriguing ties will take place including League Two Swindon Town hosting Premier League leaders Manchester City, non-league Chesterfield travelling to Chelsea, and Championship side Nottingham Forest welcoming Arsenal.By the end of the weekend we will know the teams in the pot for the fourth round...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lucas Digne transfer: Everton left-back wants to leave in January, Rafa Benitez confirms

Rafa Benitez has confirmed defender Lucas Digne wants to leave Everton in the January transfer window.No explanation was offered by the manager as to why the left-back has asked for a transfer, but Benitez suggested Digne wants to put his own interests ahead of the club. Everton have had a rough patch of form this season and they are 15th in the Premier League, just eight points outside of the relegation zone.Benitez said: “I have had a couple of conversations with him, he told me what he thought. What do you expect a manager to do when a player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

420K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy