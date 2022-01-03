Hilton Head National RV Resort nears completion, ready to host

Stunning renovation turns drab into fab for a Sea Pines couple. In a move that you don’t see regularly in architecture and rarely done on Hilton Head Island, this home in Sea Pines was previously two homes on two separate lots that were then combined. Group 3 Designs was then hired to reconfigure the layout to make it more functional for living and entertaining and so that the space flowed more naturally. The energetic and vibrant couple wanted a home that matched their personalities. Their love of bright colors and patterns came through in the interior design. Plenty of thought went into making sure the home was great for entertaining, too.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO