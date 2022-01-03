Hilton Head National RV Resort nears completion, ready to host

Hilton Head Realtors Gloria and Allan LaCoe were awarded the C. Dan Joyner Community Service Award at the South Carolina Realtors’ awards gala in Columbia. Gloria and Allan are both agents with Dunes Real Estate in Hilton Head. The award is given annually to members whose values represent the utmost in Realtor professionalism, compassion, and volunteerism, according to a news release. The couple was recognized for their work with Hilton Head’s Soup Kitchen by the Sea, an organization that helps provide food for struggling families. Gloria and Allan also have been credited for their leadership with the Free Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, a yearly event that began in 1999 and serves 1,500 people with 350 volunteers. The event also raises donations for local social service agencies.
