Cowboys QB Dak Prescott loses key weapon for rest of season

By Quinn Allen
 4 days ago
With the playoffs quickly approaching, the Dallas Cowboys will be without one of quarterback Dak Prescott’s main targets. Wide receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL on Sunday in a 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and is set to miss the rest of the season and the postseason....

The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys: Amari Cooper attending Mavs game could cost him, literally

Attending a Dallas Mavericks game may come back to haunt Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. By sitting courtside alongside Dallas Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb to celebrate the iconic Dirk Nowitzki at a Dallas Mavericks game on Wednesday night, wide receiver Amari Cooper could be in trouble with the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Reacts To Criticism Of Cowboys Players

Though he hasn’t suited up for the Cowboys since 2017, Dez Bryant is still standing up for his former franchise. On Monday, rookie superstar Micah Parsons attended the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Denver Nuggets. Earlier today, he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In response to this...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction and Preview

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles can breathe easy heading into their NFL Week 18 regular-season finale. Each of them has clinched a playoff spot and could potentially face off again in the NFC Wild Card Round next week. The Cowboys (11-5), NFC East division champs, enter this game...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury News: Starting LB Added; Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Update

FRISCO - The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys regular-season finale is taking place on Saturday, and after a first injury report of the week on Tuesday that was reflective of a walkthrough (meaning the injury report is an estimation), Wednesday marked a ratching-up for both playoff-bound NFC East clubs. And...
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys playing their last (regular season) game for Dallas

Things always change in the NFL. Whether you’re the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns, rosters churn heavily each and every year. That again looks to be true next season for the Cowboys. Regardless of how far the Cowboys advance in the postseason, players are gonna go. That’s just the nature of the beast.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

After Dak Prescott urged Dallas Cowboys COVID caution, Lamb, Cooper attend Mavs game

So much for playing it safe. Dallas Cowboys receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb — both of whom contracted COVID-19 earlier this season — attended the Mavericks game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center,. Both were shown on the ESPN and Bally’s...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

Tyron Smith isn’t the only impact player on the Dallas Cowboys who’ll miss this Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, the Cowboys ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse and running back Tony Pollard for Week 18. All three players were initially listed as questionable.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Stop Overrating Dak Prescott

Colin Cowherd: “A lot of people are saying that Dak Prescott is in a ‘slump’. Quarterbacks do have off years because maybe they’re beat up, or lose a left tackle, or there’s a coaching change, a coordinator change, and they’re not up for it. But let’s take four years with Dak Prescott. Is he just Kirk Cousins with more fans and fewer haters? So here are the last four years for Dak Prescott. Against the NFC East he’s 16-2, the worst division easily in the league. He’s 14-20 against everybody else. Against the NFC East, he’s a Pro Bowler and has a 109 quarterback rating. Against everybody else he’s got a 94 – he’s ‘a Guy.’ He’s not terrible, he’s a ‘B’, ‘B+’ guy. The last four seasons against teams with winning records, he’s 8-17 with a 41/24 TD-INT ratio. Against teams .500 or worse, he’s 22-5 with a 52/9 TD-INT ratio. Is Kirk Cousins ‘in a slump’ or does he occasionally have really good Sundays but against good teams, Kirk Cousins is what he is. That’s kind of where I am with Dak. And that’s with good weapons, with competent tight ends, star receivers, the number one rated offensive line for some of those years, better-than-average running backs, and now they’ve got a good defense. If you look at four years of data, is it a slump or is he just not a guy who can carry a team against good teams? I think the answer is that he’s very much Kirk Cousins, we just like him more than Kirk Cousins. Dak is a good athlete, but he’s not Kyler or Josh Allen. He’s got a decent arm but it’s not like Herbert or Mahomes. He’s a ‘B’ to ‘B+’ quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys could be shorthanded this Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the past two days, the team has placed a few key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Wednesday, it was announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was heading to reserve/COVID-19 list. Roughly 24 hours...
NFL
