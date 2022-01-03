ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC Playoff Picture: Where the Rams Stack up Entering the Final Week

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 5 days ago
The Rams pulled off a come-from-behind 20-19 win over the Ravens on Sunday, keeping their NFC West hopes alive with the Cardinals defeating the Cowboys during the late afternoon slate.

While the NFC West division winner will have to wait another week for a team to officially clinch, the Rams did however move into the No. 2 seed with the Cowboys suffering a loss.

Now, with one week left, there's still a lot of movement in the seeding that can evolve following the results of Week 18. If the Rams win this Sunday over the 49ers, they'll remain as the No. 2 seed. And if they fall on the losing end, they could consume anywhere from the No. 3 to No. 5 seed.

The Packers clinched a first-round bye on Sunday Night Football, so the NFC will run through Lambeau Field. For other seeding purposes, here's a look at how the standings stack up entering the final week of the regular season:

  1. Packers (13-3)
  2. Rams (12-4)
  3. Buccaneers (12-4)
  4. Cowboys (11-5)
  5. Cardinals (11-5)
  6. 49ers (9-7)
  7. Eagles (9-7)
  8. Saints (8-8)

How the Wild Card round shapes up ahead of Week 18:

  • 1. Packers earn first-round bye
  • 2. Rams vs. 7. Eagles
  • 3. Buccaneers vs. 6. 49ers
  • 4. Cowboys vs. 5. Cardinals

With the Rams holding the No. 2 seed following their Week 17 victory, that puts them in line to host the Eagles. As of last week, they held the No. 3 seed, which initially had them destined to host the 49ers. That would’ve meant the Rams and 49ers could’ve played one another in back-to-back weeks – in Week 18 and in the Wild Card round.

The Rams are in all likelihood better suited against the Eagles, as the 49ers put on display a demoralizing beatdown on L.A. in Week 10 that saw the Rams lose by three touchdowns.

In Week 18, when the Rams attempt to clinch the division, they'll have their hands full with the 49ers coming to town. The Sean McVay-led Rams are 3-6 against the 49ers, so drawing the 49ers in back-to-back weeks wouldn’t bode well for the Rams based on the results of prior games.

Things are still fluid as it pertains to the playoff seeding, but there's a path for the Rams to face the Cowboys, Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles or Saints based on the results from the final week.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

